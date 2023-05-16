jackson award.jpg

ABAC Beef Herd Manager Doug Hicks received the 2023 Roy R. Jackson Award for Staff Excellence. With Hicks are ABAC President Tracy Brundage, left, and presenter Mary Glynn Hendricks, the daughter of Roy R. Jackson.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Doug Hicks has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the Roy R. Jackson Award for Staff Excellence, presented each year to the top staff member at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Presented in memory of Roy R. Jackson Sr., award recipients must have completed at least 10 years of continuous full-time service to ABAC. Award criteria states that the staff member must be dependable, loyal, reliable, and one who contributes to the growth and development of the college beyond the normal call of duty.

