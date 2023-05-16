ABAC Beef Herd Manager Doug Hicks received the 2023 Roy R. Jackson Award for Staff Excellence. With Hicks are ABAC President Tracy Brundage, left, and presenter Mary Glynn Hendricks, the daughter of Roy R. Jackson.
TIFTON — Doug Hicks has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the Roy R. Jackson Award for Staff Excellence, presented each year to the top staff member at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Presented in memory of Roy R. Jackson Sr., award recipients must have completed at least 10 years of continuous full-time service to ABAC. Award criteria states that the staff member must be dependable, loyal, reliable, and one who contributes to the growth and development of the college beyond the normal call of duty.
Hicks, an agriculture specialist in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, has been at ABAC for 20 years. He currently serves as the ABAC Beef Herd Manager.
“I feel like it’s just doing your job, doing it to the best of your ability,” he said. “As long as you have passion for what you do, you never work.”
One of the nomination letters supporting Hicks said that his ability to partner with businesses has benefited the college in a variety of ways.
“Over the years, he has helped grow industry interest in our college, secured bull donations, semen donations for artificial insemination, and equipment donations through numerous companies,” the letter said. “Equipment is unbelievably expensive, and for the college to have an employee that helps bring industry partners to ABAC is invaluable.”
Another co-worker added that Hicks has worked with the ABAC Foundation to secure thousands of dollars in equipment donations. The co-worker added that his dedication and willingness to be available whenever needed is a key to the college’s overall success.
“He is known to go beyond the normal expectations to ensure the job gets done, even if it requires extended hours during the week or on weekends,” the nomination letter said. “He also plays a vital role with the students. He routinely has several student workers that he mentors, providing them with opportunities to develop skills that are difficult to teach inside the classroom.”
Another more personal endorsement came from another member of the ABAC staff who also studied under Hicks.
“He embodies the meaning of servant leader,” the nomination said. “He not only tends to the growing beef herd, but he is always there to assist students in labs by providing guidance and support without ever making them feel incapable of completing the task. I am personally grateful for my time at ABAC and his support as I learned how to work cattle without fear of messing up because he was watching over and encouraging me the whole way.”