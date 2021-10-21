featured Dougherty 4-H members cook up awards at National Fair From staff reports Oct 21, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. 1 of 2 Jazmine Milledge placed first in the junior pizza contest at the recent Georgia National Fair here. Special Photo Marquia Smith and Bre’Yan Barlow placed third in the homemade ice cream contest at the recent Georgia National Fair here. Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PERRY -- Three Dougherty County 4-H members were honored for their culinary skills at the recent Georgia National Fair here. Jazmine Milledge placed first in the junior pizza contest, while Marquia Smith and Bre’Yan Barlow placed third in the homemade ice cream contest. Recommended for you +9 10 foods that boost immunity Lifestyle—diet in particular—directly affects the health of the immune system. Thistle compiled a list of foods high in key nutrients that play a major role in its proper functioning. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Contest Award Georgia National Fair Gastronomy Perry Jazmine Milledge Skill Pizza More News News Explosive star death witnessed by Hubble could help develop an early warning system By Ashley Strickland, CNN 28 min ago 0 News Nevada governor at fault for Sunday's two-car accident in Las Vegas, police say By Jennifer Henderson, CNN 33 min ago 0 News Hours after deadly shooting, Georgia senators hold crime meeting By Tim Darnell Capitol Beat News ServiceUpdated 9 min ago 0 News Walker releases campaign ad highlighting hometown roots By Tim Darnell Capitol Beat News ServiceUpdated 36 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Explosive star death witnessed by Hubble could help develop an early warning system Nevada governor at fault for Sunday's two-car accident in Las Vegas, police say Hours after deadly shooting, Georgia senators hold crime meeting Walker releases campaign ad highlighting hometown roots » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesShopping development set to open in December in east AlbanyLee County hospital is 'on the clock' with six-month extensionCOVID surge receding but still deadly as eight Dougherty residents succumb during weekSpencer Thomas (Tommy) WaldenTwo postal workers were killed during a shooting at facility in Memphis. The shooter is also deadBlack Georgia woman accused of pretending to be white man, threatening neighborsRECIPE: Bacon Horseradish Chip DipProposed east Albany liquor store draws oppositionPREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee County, Dougherty, Mitchell County post winsKEN DYER: Butch Mosely provided leadership with integrity, courage Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Homecoming parade and tailgating from UGA-Kentucky gamePHOTOS: Lee County Middle School East vs. Sumter County Middle School, Deep South FinalsPHOTOS: Albany State University College Probe FairPHOTOS: Mitchell County vs. Seminole County FootballHistory of vaccine mandates in the USNotable new words coined the year you were bornShe signed a contract at the age of 6! These are the richest child stars of all-timeEasy On Me! The essential Adele playlistPHOTOS: No. 1 Georgia rolls to win over No. 11 Kentucky10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Oct. 18 Newspaper Ads
