ALBANY – The Dougherty Circuit Bar Association will hold its second annual Records Restriction Clinic on May 2, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the Northwest Library Event Center, located at 2507 Dawson Road.

The Record Restriction Clinic is open to all constituents of Georgia’s Second Congressional District, which includes Baker, Bibb (portion not included in 8th district), Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Macon, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Muscogee (portion not included in 3rd district), Peach, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Terrell and Webster counties.

