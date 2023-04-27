ALBANY – The Dougherty Circuit Bar Association will hold its second annual Records Restriction Clinic on May 2, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the Northwest Library Event Center, located at 2507 Dawson Road.
The Record Restriction Clinic is open to all constituents of Georgia’s Second Congressional District, which includes Baker, Bibb (portion not included in 8th district), Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Macon, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Muscogee (portion not included in 3rd district), Peach, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Terrell and Webster counties.
To take full advantage of the assistance offered at the Records Restriction Clinic, individuals must complete a Criminal Background Check Consent Form at the Sheriff’s Office, and pay the necessary fees attached to the background check. Upon receiving the criminal history, obtain a copy of their convictions from the county clerk's office where they were charged. All retrieved documents must be submitted to attorney Elizabeth Gibson located in the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office at 225 Pine Ave., Room 108, in the Judicial Building. Once all documents are submitted, the individual must attend the May 2 clinic any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Records Restriction Clinic is sponsored by the A2J Committee, the Albany Police Department, Albany Second Chance, Dougherty Circuit Bar Association, Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, Dougherty County Law Library, Dougherty County Police Department, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, GABWA, Georgia Justice Project, Georgia Legal Services Program and Goodwill of Albany.