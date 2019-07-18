ALBANY — At the meeting of the Dougherty County Board of Education on Thursday, Superintendent Kenneth Dyer announced that the board was recognized as a Quality School Board by the Georgia School Board Association.
The GSBA has a three-tier program that recognizes school boards and best practices. Dyer said this distinction as a Quality School Board shows the board has gone “above and beyond the basic requirements of elected board members.”
“Thank you to the entire board for your stewardship and leadership for Dougherty County Schools,” Dyer said.
“We want to thank the school system staff and personnel,” said Board Chairman Robert Youngblood. “We could not have achieved this without their help.”
The board also approved a resolution at its noon meeting setting the 2019-20 millage rate 18.332, which is a reduction from last year.
Board member James Bush spoke about his feelings regarding the rollback and the fact that the board has not raised the millage rate in recent years.
“We haven’t raised taxes,” Bush said. “I can speak for myself, I’m tired of taxes, and the public is tired of taxes. I just hope none of these governments adding on taxes will impede our efforts on this side. We haven’t raised taxes, and that is important.”
In their meeting, the board also approved the following measures:
♦ Consideration of recommendation for employment of various personnel;
♦ Consideration of recommendation for release of personnel;
♦ Consideration of recommendation to approve WIOA Youth Services Contract for Fiscal Year 2020;
♦ Consideration to approve memorandum agreement for GRLS for Fiscal Year 2020.
The board also approved the following purchases:
♦ Catalog discounts for art, instructional and office supplies;
♦ Catalog discounts for science supplies;
♦ Warehouse restock of office, art and instructional supplies;
♦ Warehouse restock of custodial supplies;
♦ Hot and cold serving counters;
♦ Zero-turn lawn mowers;
♦ Fresh bread, groceries and milk for school nutrition program;
♦ Small equipment;
♦ Paper supplies for school nutrition;
♦ Food safety and sanitation;
♦ Surplus building portables.
The next Board of Education meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Administration Building Board Room.