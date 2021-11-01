ALBANY — A third pay-to-vaccinate clinic won approval in a 5-2 vote by the Dougherty County Commission on Monday, but it could be the last of the events that reward residents for rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 shot.
The county has hosted two previous vaccination clinics that rewarded county residents 18 and older with $100 gift cards for getting vaccinated during which 1,414 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered. The county’s share of costs for those two clinics was $260,000, with some additional expenses yet to be paid.
Commissioners added $62,000 in additional funding on Monday, which will come from federal COVID-19 recovery grant money, to fund the third event on top of the $338,000 allocated in August. The third clinic will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
“This will be my last support for an incentive-based vaccine event,” said Commissioner Russell Gray, who was joined in voting to approve the $62,000 outlay by Commissioners Gloria Gaines, Anthony Jones, Ed Newsome and Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas. “This is my last time.”
Prior to approving the program, commissioners rejected a proposal from Commissioner Clinton Johnson, who was joined by Commissioner Victor Edwards, to delay approval of a third vaccination clinic until the county receives invoices for all expenses related to the first two.
“I understand deaths are real and COVID-19 is real,” Johnson said. “I’m not against vaccines. I appreciate the health care administration in our community. At the same time, it’s a free shot.”
The only significant item for which the county is yet to be billed is for the tents used for the drive-through clinics, County Administrator Michael McCoy said. The majority of the money spent went toward the gift cards.
The county awarded 530 of the $100 gift cards during the initial clinic and 859 during the second. For the third clinic, the Moderna vaccine version will be available.
“(It’s) to save lives,” McCoy said of the event during an interview following the meeting. “A lot of people in our community received the Moderna shots. This will be an additional option.”
Pointing to the commission’s earlier support of a third clinic, Jones said the county should honor the commitment.
“Character is everything,” he said. “We’ve already told people we’re going to have another event. We are going into the holidays. I think it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
