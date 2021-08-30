ALBANY — Several months ago, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler declared he did not want to order an emergency morgue to deal with an influx of COVID-19 deaths as he implored residents to get vaccinated.
A couple of weeks ago, his nightmare scenario became reality and a mobile morgue is once again in place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s north campus to deal with an anticipated influx of bodies during the current surge of the virus.
The Dougherty County Commission on Monday approved paying any expenses associated with the mobile unit such as electricity costs and rental space.
As of Monday, 307 county residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the coroner said during an interview following the commission meeting. Fowler said his most recent cases involved pronouncing the deaths of two individuals who died in their homes.
Phoebe officials reported Friday that 17 patients had died of the disease over the previous seven days.
The morgue space the county rents inside the hospital has space for only three bodies.
“We’re not full right now,” Fowler said. “(But) along with the drug overdoses we have and homicides we get and COVID, the morgue can fill up overnight. Drug overdoses are definitely spiking. The way we’re filling up with COVID cases right now, we definitely need a backup plan.”
In some instances, Fowler said he is having to hold bodies for longer periods, waiting on the Department of Public Health to take a sample for testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 or while waiting to transfer bodies to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation laboratory for autopsy when required.
“They are backing up at the GBI right now,” he said. “They’re backing up; they have staff on quarantine.”
Fowler said bodies must be taken to the GBI in cases of homicide, overdose, suicide or when the cause of death is undetermined.
In answering a question from Commissioner Gloria Gaines, County Administrator Michael McCoy said the county did not incur any costs on the previous occasion a mobile morgue was needed.
The county also is keeping tabs of COVID-related expenses for reimbursement by the federal government and the morgue should qualify, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.