ALBANY -- A research project that could help determine how many Dougherty County residents have been infected with the novel coronavirus but were unable to have their status confirmed at the time could be under way as early as next month.
The Dougherty County Commission on Monday approved its portion of funding for the $162,000 study that will be performed by Augusta Community Health. The city of Albany and the Dougherty County School System also are expected to each provide one-third of the funding.
The Dougherty County COVID-19 task force, made up of those government entities as well as public safety and medical personnel, recommended participating in the study.
“We are recommending investing in the study to get some data for the long-term impact of COVID-19 in our community,” Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “We believe this will provide benefits for years to come.”
Up to 1,800 Dougherty County residents will be tested for antibodies that indicate a prior infection of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Testing could begin in about a month and will take up to two weeks to complete.
The test indicates whether a person has developed antibodies as a result of the prior infection to a coronavirus as opposed to the diagnostic tests that determine whether a patient currently has the disease.
During the period in mid-March when Dougherty County had a massive influx of COVID-19, the diagnostic tests were severely limited and only patients exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus were tested.
Individuals who were sick before testing was available or who did not seek testing due to having mild or no symptoms developed antibodies that will be picked up by the tests.
This “will really help to report what went on in the community, particularly for those who had symptoms early on,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, vice president and chief medical officer at Augusta University Medical Center. “This study will show us what the health impacts on the community are. Being the Dougherty County community was heavily impacted, we think it is good to have an idea of what the impact was and what impact it will have going forward.”
Researches in other studies are looking to determine the degree of protection antibodies offer and for how long they could be effective in providing immunity from reinfection.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is part of a study focused on whether antibodies from a person who has recovered can be used as a treatment for those who are ill.
Dougherty County earned the dubious distinction of having the most deaths in the state, eclipsing highly populated locations such as Fulton County, which also had a high rate of infection, for a number of weeks during the pandemic.
As of Sunday afternoon, there had been 2,305 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county -- a rate of 2,564 per 100,000 population -- and 158 deaths of patients who tested positive, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Responding to a question from Commissioner Gloria Gaines, Coule said that the testing will be representative of the county’s demographics.
“We do want a representation across different groups,” he said.
The county also will seek reimbursement for its costs for the study if it becomes available, McCoy said, addressing another question from Gaines.
The county’s portion of the funding will be drawn from a $100,000 item from the 2020-2021 budget that was designated to pay for unanticipated costs related to the pandemic, McCoy said.
The study also could help put to rest Dougherty County’s reputation as a hot spot by determining that a large percentage have potential immunity due to antibodies, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said.
“This actually gives us data points to say where we’re at and that Dougherty County is further along,” he said. “We’re probably a lot closer than other communities in establishing herd immunity.”
