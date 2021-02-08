ALBANY -- Proposals for a new fire tanker truck and a minority business education and outreach program drew favorable responses on Monday from Dougherty County Commission members.
Commissioners granted approval for the Albany Fire Department to apply for a $480,958 federal grant with which to purchase the tanker truck, which would provide a source of water for fighting blazes in unincorporated Dougherty County.
Commissioners approved the purchase of one tanker truck, at a cost of $465,670, in August of last year, and if approved for the grant, the new truck would provide added protection, Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott said.
The city of Albany provides fire protection in the area outside the city under a contract with the county.
“We looked at it, and it looked like an opportunity for Dougherty County to get another tanker truck,” Scott said. “This would give us another (truck) to put on the other end of the county.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase during a special called meeting for that purpose after discussing the request during a scheduled work session on Monday morning.
Earlier, commissioners heard from William Wright, president of Afram Tech Inc. In previous meetings Wright has told commissioners that minority-owned businesses largely were unable to qualify for funding through the Payroll Protection Program offered in the 2020 federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and face other hurdles in obtaining loans.
Wright has proposed a disadvantaged business enterprise forum and requested that the county provide space at the downtown RiverFront Resource Center. Wright also has requested that the county help fund a minority business program in an ongoing effort to help ensure success for those companies.
Commissioner Anthony Jones suggested that Wright enlist the support of the Albany City Commission and Dougherty County School Board for the program as well. He further recommended that County Administrator Michael McCoy and city and school system officials hold a meeting with interested elected officials prior to taking additional steps.
“I think a sit-down with everybody” is needed, Jones said. “Instead of piecemealing it, do it all at one time. I think that will be the smart thing to do.”
Commissioner Ed Newsome expressed support for that idea.
“I think Mr. Jones is right on target on that,” he said. “We can give you a room (for the forum), but we need the entire community there.”
