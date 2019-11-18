ALBANY – The Dougherty County Commission finalized on Monday a list of county roadways for a project that will use state and local sales tax dollars for resurfacing.
Commissioners also approved funds for a Northwest Library parking lot, two ambulances and a pickup truck for Dougherty County EMS and other spending.
“It’s huge,” Larry Cook, director of Dougherty County Public Works, said of the resurfacing project during a Monday phone interview. “It’s double the amount of miles we’ve ever done in the past, 22.5 miles. We have (a total of) $2.8 million allocated for it.”
The roadways slated for resurfacing are some of the busiest in the county, with the bulk of funding -- $2 million -- coming from transportation local-option sales tax, or T-SPLOST, funds. Additional funding will come from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s FY 2020 Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant in the amount of $435,824, and $425,000 from a separate SPLOST fund for capital outlays.
The T-SPLOST, approved by voters earlier this year, made possible the expansion of the annual resurfacing program.
“What we’re trying to tackle are some of our arterial roads, our most-traveled roads that move traffic back and forth,” Cook said.
Four of the roadways, two in the northwest of the county and two in the east, are in such poor condition they will undergo reclamation projects – practically starting over, where normally new surfacing is applied over existing road surface.
Those roads include Forrester Road, Thomas Drive, Morgan Street and Birchwood Drive.
“Most of our roads are in decent shape, but if they’re not maintained they take a lot of work,” Cook said.
Other roads included in the project are Flowing Well Road from Gillionville Road to Eight Mile Road; Tallahassee Road from Gillionville to the Terrell County Line; Barnaby Drive from Spelman Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; Hedgeapple Lane from Twinflower Road to its dead end; Sweetbrier Road from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to its dead end; Twinflower Road from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Hedgeapple Lane; Dunbar Lane from North Jefferson Street to its dead end; Sportsman Club Road from the Lee County Line to Gable Road; Hamilton Drive from Leary Road to Lonesome Road; Lily Pond Road from Newton Road to Old Pretoria Road; Lonesome Road from Newton Road to Vanderbilt Drive; Tarva Road from Leary Road to the Baker County Line; Ashwood Street from Dower Avenue to U.S. Highway 82; North County Line Road from U.S. Highway 82 to Harris Road, and Oakwood Street from Hil Road to Dower Avenue.
Cook said he expects work on the project to start in April or May and be completed within 60 days after construction begins.
The Public Works Department maintains 287 miles of paved roads and 30 miles of dirt roads in the county.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• Approved the purchase of two 2020 F-350 Type 1 ambulances at a total cost of $304,842 and a 2020 Ford F-150 4x4 Super Cab truck for $31,621 for use by the Dougherty EMS;
• Approved spending of $400,000 for the Northwest Library parking lot. The space will provide additional parking and parking for an event center recently unveiled at the renovated facility;
• Granted a rezoning request to Lakeside Baptist Church that will allow the placing of an LED sign on the property.