Dougherty County Commission approves road reconstruction grant
Dougherty County Assistant Administrator Scott Addison addresses a road reconstruction grant for Newcomb Road at a special called meeting of the Dougherty County Commission on Friday.

 Staff Photo: Jennifer Parks

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Commission unanimously gave the green light to apply for a grant from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank at a special called meeting Friday morning,.

The grant will help fund reconstruction on Newcomb Road, damaged during a tornado on Jan. 22, 2017. The work is part of an ongoing project to revitalize the Radium Springs area.

The project will cost $1.2 million overall. The grant will cover 33 percent of the cost, or $366,666.67, while the county is to meet a 66 percent match of $733,333.33.

Assistant County Administrator Scott Addison said county staff has already identified the funding for the 66 percent match.

Following the vote, the commission went into a closed session for the purposes of discussing real estate before adjourning.

The commission is expected to meet again at 10 a.m. Monday for a work session in Room 120 of the Government Center, located at 222 Pine Ave.   

