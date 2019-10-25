ALBANY — The Dougherty County Commission unanimously gave the green light to apply for a grant from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank at a special called meeting Friday morning,.
The grant will help fund reconstruction on Newcomb Road, damaged during a tornado on Jan. 22, 2017. The work is part of an ongoing project to revitalize the Radium Springs area.
The project will cost $1.2 million overall. The grant will cover 33 percent of the cost, or $366,666.67, while the county is to meet a 66 percent match of $733,333.33.
Assistant County Administrator Scott Addison said county staff has already identified the funding for the 66 percent match.
Following the vote, the commission went into a closed session for the purposes of discussing real estate before adjourning.
The commission is expected to meet again at 10 a.m. Monday for a work session in Room 120 of the Government Center, located at 222 Pine Ave.