ALBANY — The Dougherty County Commission approved unanimously on Monday the acceptance of a grant and the resolution providing for approval and execution of an intergovernmental agreement to operate the Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office in Albany.
The resolution also provided approval for the execution of a lease agreement on behalf of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and between the city of Albany and Dougherty County.
County Administrator Michael McCoy and Joe Chesnut, GBI special agent in charge of the West Retro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, addressed the matter at the commission's meeting prior to the vote.
McCoy said the details regarding the facility, which will be based out of 1302 Evelyn Avenue, had all been sorted out. Chesnut said he is actually looking to get approval for two grants, one to cover the last quarter of this year and another for 2020.
About $248,000 in grant funding is on the table for a $240,000 budget. One of the grants being sought is a federal grant, with Dougherty County as the beneficiary.
"We have everything we need for us to submit this," McCoy said. "The grant deadline is next week."
The lease agreement, also expected to be addressed at today's Albany City Commission meeting, is for the county to pay $2,060 a month with the city paying the same amount for a total of $4,120 a month.
Chesnut said the office — currently at the GBI regional office in Sylvester — covers 42 counties, from Perry to the north, I-75 to the east, the Alabama state line to the west and the Florida boundary to the south. It is expected the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office and Dougherty County Police Department will have a presence at the new facility.
The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit is also likely to be a partner on some level.
"Hopefully we will work cases with them," Chesnut said.
Current county resources are being put into bringing the Evelyn facility online.
"It will not require an increase in budget," McCoy said.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said he has been in contact with Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler on this measure, and Peeler has expressed a high level of support for it.
"This will be a huge asset to our community," Cohilas said.
The commission also unanimously approved the transfer of $93,955.49 from the fund balance of the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund to the Special Services District Fund for the purpose of paying an invoice. The vote was immediately followed by unanimous approval of an invoice payment to Ceres Environmental Services in the same amount.
The invoice was for debris removal services following Hurricane Michael, which hit southwest Georgia nearly a year ago.
"This should be it from Ceres," McCoy said.
Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Services CEO Dana Glass, Change Center Program Director Kathryn Newcomb and other Aspire staff were also present at the commission meeting to accept a proclamation recognizing September as National Recovery Month in Dougherty County.