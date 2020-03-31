ALBANY -- Dougherty County’s Tax/Tag Department will waive penalties and interest on some ad valorem taxes through June 1 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the county.
The Dougherty County Commission on Monday approved the measure, which allows the tax director to waive the penalties on a case-by-case basis for some ad valorem taxes due on Wednesday. Commissioners did not meet as a body, but conducted the meeting through an online connection.
The measure applies to mobile home taxes and personal property taxes due on that date, with the final determination on whether penalties and interest are waived left up to the county’s tax director.
“Mobile home taxes were to be paid by April 1,” County Attorney Spencer Lee said. “The tax office was shut down for a week before then.”
The resolution, passed unanimously by the commission, also recognizes that county offices are not being fully staffed due to the impact of the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines put in place and that some residents may be self-isolating due to having tested positive for the virus.
“The tax director wanted to extend the time that people have to pay,” Lee said. “If the reason for failing to file by April 1 is due to the problems we’re having, you won’t be penalized.”
In other business Monday, commissioners:
-- Approved a contract with Peek Pavement Marking of Columbus for striping and raised pavement markers in the amount of $128,281, with funding to come from a Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance & Improvement grant.
-- Approved the purchase of a Peterbilt Model 367 tractor truck at a cost of $159,110 and a 2021 Peterbilt Model 337 dump truck at a cost of $89,444 for the Public Works Department. Funding will come from the 1 percent special-purpose local-option sales tax.
-- Agreed to a proposal for roadway lighting at the east and west off-ramps at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Moultrie Road.
-- Approved alcohol applications for beer and wine package sales for Stop & Shop, 700 Cordele Road, for beer and wine package sales and Tammy’s Bar & Grill, 411 Philema Road, for on-site consumption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.