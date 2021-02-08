ALBANY -- Nearly a year ago, residents along Lovers Lane Road experienced flooding that brought water into homes when extensive rains caused swelling along creeks in the area. But it was far from the first time.
The same area has seen high waters a number of times over the years, and residents say the flooding events could be lessened by better coordination in the release of water from utility company dams in Crisp County and at Lake Chehaw.
After holding a town hall meeting with residents affected by the March 2020 flooding, Dougherty County Commissioner Russell Gray and county administrative staff brought a study proposal to the commission during a Monday work session.
The $100,080 study by Atlanta-based Dewberry Engineers Inc. would look at flood events and the potential benefit of releasing water at the Crisp County Power Commission dam at Lake Blackshear and at Georgia Power Co.’s Lake Chehaw dam prior to potential flooding events.
The study will examine three flooding scenarios, including one such as that experienced in 2020, and look at the release of water from the dams ahead of the time water crests in Dougherty County streams.
Residents in the area also have requested closer monitoring of water in the lake and having the county post real-time information online to alert them ahead of potential flooding. After some commissioners balked at the county bearing the full cost, Gray suggested approaching the utilities to see whether one or both would be willing to share the cost.
However, he said that the impact of the study will not be confined to the northern residents, as flood waters there eventually move through the rest of the county on the way south, potentially affecting other homes and infrastructure at Radium Springs.
“The two entities are private and for-profit,” Gray said. “The citizens are the ones who are interested in this.”
A Georgia Power representative who addressed the issue during a meeting in 2020 said that the utility is limited by its operating permit from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as to how much water it can discharge per day. In order to increase that amount, it would have to request a change in the permit.
“This will provide data,” Gray said. “The model can put all that together. We can (then) go to the entities and say ‘This is our ask.’
“At this point we’ve got to have an X-ray to see what’s broken. We can’t begin to diagnose the problem, we can’t begin to see what our ask is until we get an analysis for what their policies are responsible for.”
The county has in recent years made improvements at Radium Springs, and better flood control could help protect that investment, he said. Flooding events in the area have been more common in recent years, and that trend is expected to continue.
“This is somewhat protective of our investment at Radium Springs,” Gray said. “That area is prone to flooding. There is some danger to Radium Springs, where we are investing much more than ($100,000).”
Gray’s comments came after Commissioner Gloria Gaines questioned spending funds from the special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST) that was not earmarked for that purpose. She also questioned whether paying for the study would mean that another planned flood control project would get shelved if the funds are diverted for the study.
“This is not something we have planned for,” she said. “This is a project that would potentially take away from the diversion projects we have.”
Commissioners Clinton Johnson and Anthony Jones also expressed concern at having the county bear the full cost of the proposed study.
Gray agreed to bring the proposal back to the commission in two weeks after the utility companies are given the opportunity to participate in funding for the study.
