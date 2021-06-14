ALBANY -- For Cheryl Laughlin, a rooftop solar array seemed like a good way to save some green by going green, but an ordinance prevented her from the most efficient placement of panels on her roof.
Current Dougherty County regulations prohibit placing panels on street-facing sloped or pitched roofs.
Laughlin made her case to the Dougherty County Commission during a Monday work session and got a sympathetic hearing.
Without the panels on the front street side of her Wildflower Lane residence, the system would be missing sunlight on the south/southwest portion of the roof, she said during an interview after her presentation to commissioners.
“It is an expensive proposition, so we did want to have all of the exposure,” she said. “I’m asking for relief from that requirement.”
The homeowner presented a graph from the company she engaged which that shows the power generated would be lower during much of the day without the panels on the front portion of the roof.
“They (neighbors) had no problem with it as long as it presents no safety concerns,” she said.
The city of Albany already has reversed a similar ordinance, Albany-Dougherty Planning Services Director Paul Forgey told commissioners.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas requested that County Attorney Spencer draft a resolution to allow placement of solar panels on street-facing sloped roofs for consideration at a later meeting.
Over the course of his time in office, the chairman said, he has noticed some ordinances that are behind the times or just unusual, citing as an example that while commercial chicken operations are allowed, at one time it was not legal to conduct a hayride in the county.
“You could build chicken houses, but you couldn’t put some pumpkins and hay on the back of a truck and take kids on a hayride,” he said.
The political will apparently exists to help cut through the “red tape,” Cohilas said.
If the commission passes a resolution on the issue, it can be presented to the Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission to give consideration at its August meeting, Forgey said.
