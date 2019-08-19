ALBANY — Danny L. Redding Jr., representing Recovery Columbus Inc., has asked Dougherty County officials to rezone 2.573 acres at 1434 S. Mock Road from office institutional residential district to the heavy industrial district to bring his company's business to Albany.
Redding took his case to the Dougherty County Commission Monday for a public hearing on the matter.
The property fronts South Mock Road at its western boundary and the Georgia and Florida Railway at its eastern boundary. The Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission did recommend approval to the restricted industrial district on the condition that the use of the property is restricted to motor vehicle repossession and not to include selling of motor vehicle parts and/or motor vehicle repairs.
The request has drawn some concern from the public, including Chris Quinn — who spoke on behalf of some of the residents in the area Monday, telling commissioners that the business would add no new revenue. He added that once the property is rezoned, it would set a precedent resulting in more entities like it coming into the area and lowering property taxes.
"We strongly believe it is not a good fit," Quinn said to the commission.
Redding, president and CEO of Recovery Columbus, said the business is looking to expand its footprint and that there would be both a direct and indirect economic impact — although much of if will likely be indirect, as there will not be many of the company's employees working locally.
Redding said he has no affiliation with any other businesses, including a salvage yard near the impacted property, and that traffic congestion is not expected to be a significant issue.
"A driver brings a vehicle in, drops it off and leaves. That's it," he said. Redding applied for the rezoning on July 9.
The commission also acted on or heard presentations concerning:
— Representatives from SWGA Rising provided the commission a project overview and its mission. It partners with other agencies to address matters such as food insecurity, criminal justice reform, and cultural and historical preservation;
— Approval of the purchase of seven F-150 pickup trucks for facilities management from Wade Ford in Smyrna. Three trucks are priced at $25,898 each, and four trucks are priced at $25,645 each for a total expenditure of $180,274. Pricing for the vehicles are “piggy-backed” from the city of Atlanta’s vehicle purchasing contract. The request past unanimously;
— Approval of District 2 Commissioner Victor Edwards as the county voting delegate at the ACCG legislative leadership conference business session on Oct. 3 in Athens. The matter was approved unanimously;
— Approval of a call to action for proposed recommendations for the city of Albany’s consideration to improve recreation. The matter received unanimous approval;
— Approval of a resolution authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Albany for the 2019 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program in the amount of $14,447.20. The agreement stipulates that the county will receive 20 percent of the total award, which is $72,236, and was approved unanimously;
— Approval of a resolution providing for the acceptance and recording on the land records of Dougherty County a quit claim deed from the Albany/Dougherty County Land Bank relative to property in Putney at 1108 Antioch Road, which passed with a 6-0 vote;
— Approval of a resolution providing for the acceptance of prior recorded deeds providing land and easements for the purpose of widening the county road system in the Radium Springs subdivision, which also received a 6-0 vote;
— A resolution providing for the abandonment of a section of the county road system known as a part of Wildfair Road and Blue Springs Road and authorizing the execution and filing of a quit claim deed transferring the property to the adjoining land owner. The measure passed with a 5-1 vote, with District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines dissenting and District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones absent.