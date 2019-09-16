ALBANY — In its work session on Monday, the Dougherty County Commission went through a number of action items expected to be acted upon at its next regular meeting.
Among the projects were ones in the Radium Springs area, a T-SPLOST project, housekeeping measures related to disaster expenditures, and consideration of participating in the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. The discussion included:
Recommendation to accept a bid to install a concrete trail at the Old Radium Springs Golf Course from AAA Concrete in Albany in the amount of $74,450. Two vendors submitted bids with the highest bid being $440,160;♦
♦ Recommendation to accept a proposal for the Radium Springs Storm Memorial and renovation of the entrance gate, ticket booths, gazebo and exterior feature lighting from LRA Constructors Inc. in Albany in the amount of $572,791. Two vendors submitted proposals with the highest base bid being $620,105;
♦ Recommendation to accept a proposal for the survey and design of alley improvements from Reliable Engineering LLC in Albany in the amount of $127,600. The engineering service will be for the 15 alleys listed in the county’s alley improvements proposal and is a 2019 T-SPLOST project. Four vendors submitted proposals with the highest bid being $189,700;
♦ Recommendation to approve a transfer of ownership for the alcohol application of Ohn Namoh Rudra Corp., Palak Pithawala licensee, doing business as Cowboy Bill’s at 4502 Sylvester Road, for consumption liquor, beer and wine. The Albany-Dougherty Marshal’s Office recommends approval;
♦ Recommendation to approve a resolution creating the 2020 Albany Dougherty Local Complete Count Committee for the U.S. Census Bureau;
♦ Recommendation to approve a disaster recovery fund budget for Fiscal Year 2019 in the amount of $4,508,120. The Department of Audits requires an official approved budget showing the total expenditures in a fiscal year;
♦ Recommendation to approve a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Grant budget for FY ‘19 in the amount of $36,600. The Department of Audits requires an official approved budget showing the total expenditures in a fiscal year;
♦ Recommendation to approve a Community Home Investment Program Grant budget for FY ‘19 in the amount of $249,650. The Department of Audits requires an official approved budget showing the total expenditures in a fiscal year;
♦ Recommendation to approve one invoice from Ceres Environmental Services in the amount of $82,619.58 for tipping fees to be paid from the Special Services District Fund;
♦ Review of use of Dougherty County Nuisance Abatement Resolution Number 02-034 as a means to abate nuisances at 2611 Radium Springs Road and 2417 Bettys Drive;
♦ Recommendation to declare listed equipment as surplus and authorizing the disposal of or sale of same via an online auction;
♦ Recommendation to accept the Insurance Review Committee’s recommended health and dental plan renewal and plan design changes for 2020.
The commission later went into a special session and immediately went into closed session to discuss a real estate matter, before adjourning.