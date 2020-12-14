ALBANY -- Early voting attracted a crowd Monday, as residents waiting to cast ballots in three runoff races were waiting outside in line, a fact not lost on Dougherty County Commissioner Victor Edwards.
During the commission’s last meeting of 2020, Edwards questioned why there was still a line waiting outside after early voting was moved to the Albany Civic Center to provide more space.
“That was why I was excited with going to the Civic Center; (because) I thought people would not be standing outside,” he said. “Why are people standing outside?”
Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said that social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic accounted for the wait time outside the facility.
The use of the civic center has provided more space. The conference center inside is being used to allow elderly and disabled voters to sit while waiting to be moved to the front of the line to cast ballots.
Voting is taking place in the arena area, but there is still a line wrapped around inside, and on Monday it spilled outside, Nickerson said.
Early voting will take place at the facility each weekday through Nov. 31 with the exceptions of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There are two statewide U.S. Senate runoff elections and a runoff for a Georgia Public Service Commission seat on the ballot for the Jan. 5 runoff election.
The Albany-Dougherty County Board of Registration and Elections voted to hold early voting at the site after there were long lines outside the downtown Riverfront Resource Center during early voting ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
The cost is $35,000 for three weeks use of the facility, which is a discounted rate, Nickerson told commissioners.
“It’s going very well,” she said of the morning’s voting.
A large number of county residents also are taking advantage of absentee voting ahead of election day. So far, some 7,785 absentee ballots have been mailed out to some of the roughly 60,000 registered voters in the county. Of those, 1,439 had been returned, Nickerson said.
Monday also was Commissioner Lamar Hudgins’ final meeting as a member before his retirement from the board at the end of the year, his 28th serving District 1.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas presented Hudgins with a crystal bull from the commission.
“When I first came in as chairman, I thought I was going to lower taxes … save the world,” Cohilas said. "I didn't realize what I didn’t know. I learned more by osmosis watching Lamar, getting information from the Finance Committee, looking at the numbers.
“I want to start first by thanking Wanda (Hudgins’ wife). Thank you for sharing him all these years.”
Hudgins helped guide the county through tough years as chairman of the Finance Committee, Cohilas said.
Edwards grew visibly emotional in saying his goodbye.
“He’s a fine man,” the District 2 commissioner said. “Thank you, Lamar, for your counseling. You know, I’m a smart man, but sometimes I had to ask Lamar: ‘What do I do?’”
“I appreciate your friendship,” Commissioner Clinton Johnson said “I appreciate the guidance you gave me. Thank you for your hard work and for blazing a path we will all follow.”
Commissioner Gloria Gaines offered a thank-you for Hudgins’ long record of dedication to the county.
“I just want to wish Lamar Hudgins and his Wanda well,” she said. “I salute you. I also want to thank you for when you had a bountiful crop of pears for sharing them with me.”
