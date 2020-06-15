ALBANY -- Proposed changes to the 2020-2021 Dougherty County budget would add three additional custodians to clean courtrooms and boost the pay of the lowest-paid employees to above $10 an hour.
Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy outlined the proposed additions to the budget during a Monday-morning meeting of the Dougherty County Commission.
When Dougherty County courts re-open for some legal proceedings in coming weeks, county staff will be required to sanitize the areas frequently, according to guidelines from state Superior Court Chief Justice Howard Melton under which local courts are operating.
“They will need cleaning after each use,” McCoy said. “We do not have the staff currently to meet that need. We’re going to need three additional custodians as well as additional supplies.”
During the initial phase of the re-opening of the Judicial Building and court offices, there will be no jury selection or jury trials. However, city and county courts will hold other hearings, and court offices will be open to the public.
The custodial-related items outlined by McCoy would increase the overall budget by $108,780.
The budget year begins July 1, and commissioners are scheduled to vote on the spending plan on June 29. During a Monday public hearing on the budget, no one requested to speak to the commission.
Pay increases for the lowest-paid employees, which includes custodial staff, would bring all employees up to at least about $10.50 an hour.
“A lot of these have been front line employees who have put themselves at risk throughout the (COVID-19) pandemic,” McCoy said.
If approved by commissioners, the budget as presented would total $70.9 million. It would increase the amount of reserve funds transferred to the general fund to balance the budget to $6 million. The county has about $11.8 million in reserve funds.
County staff projected that overall spending would be lower than the $70.9 million budgeted, meaning that some of the $6 million would remain unspent and in reserve accounts. That is based on anticipated improvements in the economy that would increase sales tax revenue.
Other contingencies considered while preparing the budget -- but nor recommended by staff -- included nine unpaid holidays for employees, which would have reduced the budget by $865,000, and employee pay cuts ranging from 2.5 percent to 10 percent, which would have saved $724,000 to $2.8 million, respectively.
“We have resources on hand,” McCoy said, referring to reserve funds. “We’re recommending using those resources we have on hand.”
If projections do not hold, or there is a resurgence in COVID-19, the budget picture could change, District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines said.
“It does raise the question going forward if (there is) a worst-case scenario,” she said.
Staff will monitor the budget and bring new recommendations back to commissioners in October, if warranted, McCoy said.
“I will never sit here and balance the budget on the backs of employees,” Commissioner Anthony Jones said. “I say we deal with this one step at a time.”
