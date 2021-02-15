ALBANY -- For Putney resident John Burns, Dougherty County has lost something with the erosion of youth activities such as organized baseball.
Burns and his family have in the past helped support a baseball league, organizing and coaching four teams, and he has worked to secure grants for the effort while one of his sons currently is involved in a youth basketball league. But he would like to see more effort put into providing outdoor activities that he says are especially needed now with children stuck at home due to COVID-19.
On Monday Burns took his concerns to the Dougherty County Commission.
There are parks all over Albany and unincorporated Dougherty County with facilities, he said, but many potential participants are being left out. Soccer is a growing support that also could use a boost by having teams organized for young players.
“Especially youth of color,” he said during a telephone interview following the Monday meeting. “Albany area youth baseball, it’s still going on. They had one meeting at the Albany Police Department about two weeks ago, it just so happened none of them of color.
“So our youth baseball just completely dropped off; it’s just dropped off for African-American (players).”
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas and Commissioner Clinton Johnson, who chairs the commission’s Recreation Committee, invited Burns to attend the next meeting of that committee to discuss the issue further.
“I’m quite sure we can all agree that one thing will recur: It’s going to be seedtime and harvest,” he told commissioners during the meeting. “I think we need to plant more seeds into our youth. What I mean is sports for instance. It makes a difference.
“At this time, we’re not planting any seeds in our communities of color. I’d like to bring it to (your) attention, if we can, to get something back going.”
In other business Monday the commission:
-- Approved the purchase of a 2020 Freightliner tank trailer for the Dougherty County Solid Waste Department at a cost of $173,277;
-- Approved the purchase of two new monitor/defibrillator units for the Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services at a cost of $61,218 and 10 radios at a cost of $37,974.
