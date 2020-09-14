ALBANY -- COVID-19 didn’t drive a request for more election office funding in Dougherty County, but the impact of the pandemic did become evident during the June primary.
A number of election volunteers decided to stay home due to the presence of the novel coronavirus and four of 24 precincts were closed due to lack of staffing.
On Monday, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson requested additional funding for the office both for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election and beyond. Nickerson, who appeared before the Dougherty County Commission during a virtual work session, is requesting $152,000 that would fund additional full-time staff positions and temporary part-time workers.
“The (Albany-Doughety County) Board of Elections met in a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9 (and) voted to add two full-time staff, add drop boxes and (recommended that) staffing be added to assist with the counting,” she said.
“We are still in the process of hiring poll workers. We want all 28 precincts open.”
Workers also will need training ahead of the election to help voters navigate the voting process safely.
“We know there will be lines,” Nickerson said. “It’s not just voters waiting in line, its how they stand in line (safely).”
The two full-time positions were in Nickerson’s budget requests for the 2020-2021 fiscal year but were not funded during the budget process.
Funding for the drop boxes and security cameras, which would be placed at county library buildings if approved, accounts for $20,000 of that total, with the cameras making up the bulk at $18,000. Office staff also would need the use of a car marked with the county logo, and daily pick-ups of ballots would require two employees to meet state guidelines.
County Administrator Michael McCoy said he recommends that commissioners approve the additional spending. During the budget process, no additional money was allocated for the 2020 election, which traditionally has been the practice for presidential election years when voter turnout is heaviest.
The cuts to election funding were made during the budget process as the county planned for reduced revenue from sales taxes, which were affected when businesses closed during the pandemic.
“Mr. McCoy, being fiscally responsible due to COVID-19, tightened our budget and I applaud him for doing that,” Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said.
With the additional staffing, several commissioners questioned the need for additional ballot drop boxes -- and the associated cost. One ballot box is located at the Government Center building as has been the case in previous elections.
“The commissioners and other persons (received) certain complaints from the public,” Cohilas said. “When you have complaints, you have different ideas. Sometimes the problem is because of lack of sufficient staff.
“Take drop boxes out. If we remove drop boxes from the discussion and fund two full-time employees and additional pay for part-time workers, are we addressing a lot of those complaints?”
Commissioner Gloria Gaines said that additional drop boxes could make a difference for the June primary. The turnout was down noticeably from the previous presidential election year, and more drop boxes could have helped voters feel safer in dropping off ballots.
Cohilas and Commissioner Russell Gray also suggested consolidating some precincts could be possible if more staff is provided to make them more efficient. Gray said he does not oppose more drop boxes “in principle” and that cutting the number of precincts would be unpopular for those affected.
“We’re in a budget year where we really don’t need to be spending money on things we don’t need,” he said. “This is an unfunded mandate that ends up coming back to the taxpayers to give more access to voting, yet we have more access to voting than any other county our size.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.