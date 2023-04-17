ALBANY — After more than a year of planning and crunching numbers, a proposal for a new Dougherty County morgue has been funded with a stand-alone facility to house morgue operations and office space.
The Dougherty County Commission, by a 5-2 vote, approved $1.3 million in funding for a new facility and decided on a plan that will site it on property near other county offices on Habersham Road.
“Everything fell in place,” Coroner Michael Fowler said after Monday’s commission meeting. “I’m glad it’s over with. I feel the citizens in Dougherty County deserve this.”
Also Monday, the commission temporarily put the brakes on approving a Putney community center after learning that the addition of a safe room shelter area would more than double the cost.
The base cost for the community building came in at $982,850, but the addition of the safe room and associated costs, including an emergency generator, brought the total estimate up to $2,344,910. Funding for the project would be provided by special-purpose local-option sales tax funds.
The commission began a search for an architect to manage the morgue project in early January 2021, hiring Albany architect David Maschke later the same month.
Of several design concepts proposed, the commission selected the one favored by Fowler, which includes a larger area for storage of bodies, a lobby area and space for storing records. The $1.3 million price tag also includes all new equipment.
“That’s turnkey with everything we need,” the coroner said of the design plan selected. “We have been talking about this for years, about six years, I think.”
The county currently rents morgue space at the Phoebe North facility on Palmyra Road.
It will take about six or seven months for the final design process, including bidding, Maschke said during an interview following the meeting.
“It should be a 12-month construction project,” he said, meaning it could be completed around the beginning of 2025.
The increased cost of the morgue facility was raised in previous discussions by Commissioners Russell Gray and Ed Newsome, who voted against approving the funding.
District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones said there was a need for the community center in Putney.
“Those people down there need this,” Jones, whose district includes the Putney area, said. “We are in dire need for a meeting place.”
A counterproposal from Commissioner Victor Edwards to study the issue further was supported by Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard and Commissioners Clinton Johnson and Gloria Gaines. Jones, who advocated to at least move forward with the $982,850 base project, was joined in voting against the delay by Gray and Newsome.
“Option 1 will satisfy the need in the community for a meeting space and the broader need for meeting space and recreation,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “Option 2 will provide added protection for the community in the case of a (weather) event.”
Edwards, who chairs the commission’s Recreation Committee, argued that an exercise track should be installed prior to construction of the new building and that the committee needs to discuss the proposal and make a recommendation.
The safe room would be rated to withstand F5 tornado winds of up to 250 miles per hour and meet Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency guidelines, Maschke told commissioners.
“I think we need to move forward,” Jones said. “I just think if Option 1 is shovel-ready, we need to look at that. This is just a sad say for the people of Putney, Georgia.”
Recommended for you
The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more.10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — April 16