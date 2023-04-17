Dougherty County Commission approves funding, design for $1.3 million morgue

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — After more than a year of planning and crunching numbers, a proposal for a new Dougherty County morgue has been funded with a stand-alone facility to house morgue operations and office space.

The Dougherty County Commission, by a 5-2 vote, approved $1.3 million in funding for a new facility and decided on a plan that will site it on property near other county offices on Habersham Road.

