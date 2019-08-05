ALBANY — The Dougherty County Commission voted 6-1 Monday to approve a proposed tax increase, which is actually a reflection of increased tax revenue, of .59 percent for the countywide digest and the proposed tax increase of .13 percent for the Special Services District digest.
The millage rates remain the same as last year. The countywide millage rate is 15.569 and the Special Services District millage rate is 9.1730. District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines cast the lone vote opposing the increase, which came after the final planned public hearing Monday morning did not bring in any public feedback.
Also in a 6-1 vote, with District 2 Commissioner Victor Edwards being the dissenter, the commission opted for a referendum allowing voters to decide whether they want Sunday alcohol sales in the unincorporated area of the county.
The Sunday sales vote allows the Albany-Dougherty Voter Registration and Elections Board to put a question on the November election ballot calling for approval of sales of alcoholic beverages for consumption on restaurant premises on Sundays between the hours of 11 a.m. and midnight. Another question on the ballot will call for approval of Sunday package sales by retailers of malt beverages, wine and distilled spirits on Sundays between the hours of 12:30-11:30 p.m.
Edwards explained his vote, citing morality.
"I think we can be successful without Sunday sales," he said.
District 4 Commissioner Russell Gray said a tug of war between mortality and capitalism is not at issue.
"We are just voting to put it (on the ballot) for the people to vote," he said.
The board approved the following matters unanimously:
— A proposal to replace and install an HVAC system for the county-owned building located at 1705 W. Oakridge Drive, the Albany Humane Society facility, in the amount of $155,113 to Johnson Controls;
— The transfer of $166,209.42 from the fund balance of the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund to the Special Services District Fund for the purpose of paying the retainage payment to Ceres Environmental Services. This was immediately followed by approval of the retainage payment to Ceres, for services rendered for debris removal and disposal;
— Acceptance and execution of the annual agreement with Turner Job Corps Center and the county outlining the assistance of the Dougherty County Police Department in performing law enforcement duties;
— A proposed T-SPLOST project priorities and timeline presented at last week's meeting;
— Proposed improvements to Robert Cross Park, Elliott Park and Pine Glen Park in the total amount of $265,546. Edwards expressed interest in greater committee input in the future on such projects.
In light of recent shootings in Ohio and Texas, Bruce Capps came back before the commission to restate his stance regarding a gun raffle set to take place at an Oct. 22 fundraiser for the Boy Scouts of America. It was a presentation similar to the one he'd made before the commission a few weeks earlier.
Specifically, Capps is requesting the commission discourage Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from sponsoring the event as it has done in the past.
"I have every reason to believe that Phoebe will continue to sponsor the event," Capps said. "So again, I urge this commission to ask your representatives to the Hospital Board to in turn urge Phoebe to suggest that a raffle of a semi-automatic weapon is inappropriate.
"This is a modest request; it infringes on no one(s) right;, it involves no conflict of interest or undue exertion of influence, nor will it result in a significant loss of funds to the Boy Scouts."
Gaines expressed interest in acting on the issue, while District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson, who sits on the Hospital Authority of Albany-Dougherty County, said he would pass Capps' suggestion along.