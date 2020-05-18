ALBANY -- Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services personnel has been preparing for a possible resurgence of the coronavirus, which has been on the decline in recent weeks.
“We are transitioning now to prepare for a second wave or a resurgence of the virus,” EMS Director Sam Allen told Dougherty County Commission members during a Monday-morning meeting.
The commission presented a proclamation to Allen during the meeting praising the agency for its work during the coronavirus crisis. Allen said that the way ambulances and crews operate will be altered for some time as the virus, although cases have fallen, remains a threat.
“We’re going to be wearing N95 masks for some time,” he said. “We are readjusting the way we handle calls, the way we disinfect the trucks.”
Allen said the agency is working to ensure that employees have a sufficient supply of protective equipment, including full-body suits, masks, gloves and face masks used by emergency medical personnel.
Prior to the emergency of the coronavirus, EMS had anticipated that a time would come when it would have to respond to calls while equipped with those items.
”This has given us good input for the next time, if it comes around,” he said of the experience gained in recent months.
In the proclamation recognizing Emergency Medical Services Week, the commission stated that quality emergency care “dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury.”
The proclamation covers not just EMS workers and other first responders, including firefighters, but emergency physicians, nurses and technicians, educators and administrators. The commission also will award a COVID-19 service medal to EMS personnel for their work during the pandemic.
During the height of the coronavirus crisis the number of calls EMS personnel responded to increased from a pre-COVID average of 60 to more than 100 on some days.
In a separate proclamation, commissioners recognized Public Works Department workers. That proclamation ratifies the week as National Public Works Week.
In other business, commissioners:
-- Approved a one-year contract in the amount of $1.93 million with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to provide medical services for Dougherty County Jail inmates. Two other companies tendered bids, with Phoebe’s the lowest, John Ostrander, chief jailer with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, told commissioners. The county has the option of renewing the contract for an additional two years;
-- Approved a bid of $372,617 to Zane Grace Construction Co. of Leesburg for a stormwater improvement project.
