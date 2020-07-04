ALBANY -- With the number of coronavirus cases on a long-term downward trend, Dougherty County Commission members are planning to resume live meetings on Monday, while Albany officials are still taking a wait-and-see approach.
Among those who have been sheltering in place is District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones, who said he was easing back into the outside world this week.
“Yesterday was my first day out, just moving around,” Jones said. “I figured I’d give it a crack. The virus, the numbers are still rising, (but) I can’t stay inside forever.”
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital reported on Thursday seeing a “slight uptick” in new COVID-19 cases. As of noon on that day there were 36 patients hospitalized with the disease in Albany and five at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
The number of patients hospitalized in Albany had fallen below 30 prior to the recent increase in new cases.
On Monday, the County Commission meeting will be open to the public. Seating will be limited due to spacing restrictions put in place to maintain social distancing.
City and county government buildings re-opened on June 22, but face masks are required inside and will be for those attending the meeting on Monday.
“I’m going to go back Monday,” Jones said. “I’m going to come on and play it by ear, practice social distancing and so forth. I’m hoping and praying things will be OK.”
The county also is entering Phase 2 of re-opening on Monday, which includes having more employees who had been working at home returning to their work offices.
“We’ve done a very good job of being proactive, following the CDC (Centers for Disease and Control Prevention) guidelines, so I”m not worried,” Jones said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to seeing them (other commissioners) and getting reacquainted. I think it will be good for us. Some of us have been sheltered in.”
Dougherty commissioners, like their counterparts on the Albany City Commission, have held virtual meetings since mid-March, when the impact of the virus caused the cancelation of live meetings.
At the last City Commission meeting, five of the seven members were in attendance, but there was no audience. The Albany commission had been looking at a return to live meetings with members of the pubic in the audience but have decided to postpone that move.
“We had talked about it, but apparently there had been a slight increase in admissions at Phoebe, and some (city) employees have tested positive, so we’re going to delay a decision for a few weeks,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said.
The five states contiguous to Georgia also have seen an increase in cases over the past month, he said.
The “comfort point” for re-opening meetings would be conditions “if we’re still having one or two hospital admissions a day and we had less than 30 patients in the hospital,” Dorough said. “In the last few days, the plateauing has trended upward.”
This week, workers placed signs in the Room 100 meeting space at the Government Center to meet guidelines for social distancing. Unlike city of Albany meetings, the County Commission rarely draws a packed room unless there is an issue that affects a significant number of residents on the agenda.
The county began live streaming of its meetings to allow the public to participate online, a move the City Commission made prior to the emergence of Covid-19.
The online broadcasts have had an impact -- getting more residents involved in government, County Administrator Michael McCoy said.
“We’ve consistently had hundreds of viewers, whereas prior to live streaming we would have no more than 10 people participating on a regular basis,” he said. “I think with our live streaming we’ve opened up and expanded the opportunity for citizen participation in local government.”
The steps being taken to re-open come even as staff remain aware of the presence of the virus.
“You have to remain cautious, because it is still spreading in the community,” McCoy said. “We have a protocol in place, and we’ll continue to execute that.
“We’re not dropping our guard. We can’t let it wreak havoc on our organization. We are taking every safety precaution. We are taking every safety measure.”
