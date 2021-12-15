Dougherty County School Board Attorney Tommy Coleman, left, and Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee answer questions from a joint commission established to draw new district maps for county elections.
ALBANY – Every 10 years, states across the country redraw congressional districts based on new U.S. Census numbers. The same holds true for local governments, which have to formulate their own boundaries.
This week representatives from the Dougherty County Commission and Dougherty County School Board kicked off that process. The two entities share six district boundaries for elected board members, and each also elects a chairman at-large who is selected by all voters in the county.
With the county losing population over the past 10 years, according to the decennial count, the group is charged with producing a map that produces districts with relatively equal population.
During the previous 10 years, all districts with the exception of District 1 lost population.
Each of the boards has elections set for 2022, so the clock is ticking on coming up with a plan that can be approved by both the commission and school board. The qualification period for those elections begins in March.
“The Board of Elections also needs time to get the precincts and districts (coordinated)” ahead of the election, County Commissioner Russell Gray, who is one of the board’s three representatives on the six-member redistricting panel, said.
Attorney Tommy Coleman, who represents the school board, suggested requesting a map from the state. That map will be based on the current district boundaries and make as minimal changes as possible in order to even out the population among the districts, he said.
“It’s cheap,” he said of the no-cost service. “I would encourage you to move as expeditiously as possible.”
School board member Velvet Poole, who was elected co-chairman of the redistricting panel, favored seeking an outside company to produce several maps from which to choose.
“The only concern I have is they will only have one map,” she said. “With the company, we’ll have four maps from which we can pick and choose.”
