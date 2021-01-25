ALBANY -- With the hiring of an architectural firm to design a new Dougherty County morgue, the next step is to find a suitable site for the facility.
The Dougherty County Commission on Monday accepted a proposal from the Albany-based Maschke Associates firm for architectural and engineering services for the facility. The agreement calls for billing not to exceed $44,750 for the project.
Currently, the county is renting morgue space Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital North on Palmyra Road for storing bodies awaiting transfer to funeral homes or for autopsy. The county has recognized the need to operate its own morgue for years, and included funding for the project in the current special-purpose local-option sales tax approved by voters in November 2016.
The COVID-19 pandemic, and the high number of deaths from the disease, also has pointed to the need for the county to have its own facility, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said. During the worst of the crisis, the state has provided a temporary morgue for the county.
The new facility will include space for storing up to 10 bodies, a lobby and family viewing space. The size and location of the building have not been determined. The county initially considered construction near the Dougherty County Jail, but that proposal fell through, Fowler told commissioners.
In addition to providing a location to store bodies, the county also could rent space to coroners in nearby counties who do not have a morgue, the coroner said.
“They have to keep the bodies for a certain number of days before the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) crime lab can take them” for autopsy, Fowler said during a telephone interview following the meeting.
The morgue also would provide an educational opportunity, Fowler said.
“We have a lot of interns who come through our office,” he said. “We can use that as an educational program to get some hands-on experience for what we have to do with the forensics staff.”
Commissioner Russell Gray recommended using land already owned by the county so that an existing piece of private property does not come off the property tax digest.
“I’d like to encourage Mr. (David) Maschke to look at existing facilities,” he said. “The last thing we want is for an additional property to come off the tax rolls.”
In other busines, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas relayed to commissioners a request from a local falconer’s club to hold hunts in county-owned parks with the trained birds. Lee County has agreed to the group’s request.
"They’re licensed,” Cohilas said. “It’s really, really interesting. What they do is perfectly legal. It’s fascinating, especially for kids to see.”
County Attorney Spencer Lee said he would meet with Cohilas to discuss the proposal.
“We’re trying to figure out a policy that addresses that,” Cohilas said during a telephone interview. “I don’t know if you can or you can’t, but I’m trying to figure out how you could.”
In other action the commission approved:
-- Spending $55,800 for removal of invasive aquatic plants, including hydrilla, from Skywater Creek. The physical removal of the plants is the first stage in a management plan for the waterway that stretches from Radium Springs’ blue hole to the Flint River;
-- Purchasing a flex wing rotary cutter in the amount of $20,297 and a cab tractor with lift rotary cutter in the amount of $68,673.
