ALBANY -- A proposed budget for Dougherty County would increase spending by less than 1 percent while using nearly $6 million in reserve funds -- about 8.3 percent of the total budget of $70.2 million.
The bulk of spending is contained in the $52.79 million general fund budget, a proposed 0.4 percent increase from the current year. The overall budget represents a 0.5 percent increase, as proposed.
Two years ago, the Dougherty County Commission approved a tax increase of three mills, which allowed the county to build a reserve fund that is at about $11.8 million, County Administrator Michael McCoy said. The spending plan as presented calls for spending about $5.8 million of that to balance the budget for the year beginning July 1.
Commissioners will continue discussion of the budget at their Monday meeting.
“I would like to point out that the Dougherty County Commission provided great leadership,” McCoy said of the tax increase. “We were able to put money back in our fund balance as a result of that. Now that you have an economic downturn, you are able to weather this storm.
“Otherwise, we would be having a different conversation if we didn’t have these reserves on hand. The board has provided great leadership and made some great decisions to put the county in a position to deal with this economic turbulence without placing any hardships on employees and without reducing services.”
The budget takes into account the impact in terms of lost sales tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales taxes make up about 12 percent of the county’s revenues.
About 13.8 percent of the budget comes from fees, and those also have taken a hit as there has been less building and other activity during the pandemic.
Court fines and forfeitures are a smaller portion at 1.3 percent, but that funding source also has been affected as the county’s courts have not been operating and may not be re-opened for several months.
“When you have a shelter-in-place order and it halts economic activity, it affects a lot of things,” McCoy said. “You can’t collect the fines.”
Prior to the 2018 tax increase, the commission had not raised the effective millage rate for about a decade, McCoy said. Commissioners also have been conservative on spending, which allowed the county to build a fund balance against a rainy day.
This year’s budget is no different, he said.
McCoy said he will present some spending items on Monday related to safety equipment needed to re-open the Judicial Building that will represent a small increase to the spending plan.
Staff and commissioners will revisit the budget in September to assess the ongoing impact of the pandemic on revenues and make adjustments if needed, he said.
One item Commissioner Clinton Johnson would like to see included in the 2020-2021 spending plan is a salary increase for employees who currently make less than $10 an hour. The number of employees who would be affected is less than 30, and it would not be a big increase in spending.
“Hopefully, we can get some of our lower-paid employees a raise, the lowest-paid people we have, (like) some of our maintenance, custodial and labor staff,” Johnson said. “That’s something we’ll be talking about.”
By setting priorities and budgeting conservatively, the commission has a spending plan that will reduce the amount of reserves needed to balance the budget, Commissioner Lamar Hudgins, who chairs the commission’s Finance Committee, said.
The committee reined in spending and produced a no-frills budget, even while planning for upcoming expenditures related to COVID-19, he said.
“We’re good on expenditures,” Hudgins said. “The big question mark, of course, is reserves. The question is going to be what (is) the actual transfer based on what the numbers are. Thank the Lord we have a good balance.”
