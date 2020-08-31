ALBANY -- In the midst of a global pandemic, finding sufficient volunteer staff for voter polling stations and keeping vulnerable individuals safe have been identified as potential issues that could affect turnout.
To address potential problems that could dampen participation, a group asked the Dougherty County Commission on Monday to consider adding seven locations where voters can drop off absentee ballots.
The group, which includes Albany State University professor James Pratt Jr. and Amna Farooqi, co-chair of SOWEGA Rising’s board of directors, said they were steered to the commission by the Albany-Dougherty Election Board.
“A specific request we made was to have drop boxes available,” Farooqi said. “(Some) people don’t feel comfortable to go out to vote. Because of issues with the Postal Service and for convenience, we asked the board if it could provide a drop box at every public library.”
The group was asked to address the commission because the drop boxes would require funding, Pratt said.
“That has been the response, that there's no staff, no funding,” Pratt said. “While this is a budgetary increase, it is a very important one in this time we’re in.”
Currently one drop box has been available for absentee ballots at the Government Center in downtown Albany.
“We think this is a priority for this community because we have a lot of elderly voters,” Farooqi said.
One reason libraries were chosen is that they already have video cameras to monitor the sites, which would would cut down on the cost.
During the June primary election, six of the county’s 28 precincts were closed due to a shortage of volunteers.
Pratt said that as part of the effort to ensure voters have the opportunity to cast ballots, he is encouraging students to volunteer to serve as poll workers for the Nov. 3 election.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas instructed County Administrator Michael McCoy and County Attorney Spencer Lee to draft a letter to the Election Board asking it to respond to a request seeking answers on specifics of placing the drop boxes, including legal requirements and potential cost, in county libraries.
The board is an autonomous group established to oversee elections and is made up of five members, one each appointed by the Dougherty County Democratic Party, Dougherty County Republican Party, County Commission and Albany City Commission, he said. Those four members select the fifth member.
