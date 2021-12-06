ALBANY — The closing of one door will open another for locating a proposed Dougherty County tennis center, a project that has seen two sites fall through along the way.
With the first two sites falling by the wayside since discussions began about a year ago, the Dougherty County Commission is now looking at county-owned property.
On Monday, the commission agreed to examine property at the former National Guard armory building, which it owns with an additional 18 acres of land.
After an initial proposal for using county money to expand the number of courts at the Albany State University West Campus was rejected by the college, the county turned to the city of Albany.
That second proposal at Tift Park envisioned the county installing 12 new tennis courts and the city perhaps participating by restoring its dilapidated courts there for use for pickleball.
Recently, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough notified the county it could only sell enough land at the park for about six tennis courts, Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said following Monday’s meeting.
“We’re just going to move,” said Commissioner Clinton Johnson, chair of the board’s Recreation Committee, which is spearheading the project. “We own the land two blocks down (from Tift Park) at the National Guard armory.”
The agreement for the county to take control of the property included the stipulation that it be put to public use, said Johnson, who said plans for the area could eventually include housing and shopping.
“This tennis center is going to be right in line with this agreement,” he said during a telephone interview following the meeting.
The footprint of the tennis center would be about 3.5 acres.
The city and county had discussed both governments participating, and that option remains open, Johnson said. Alternatively, the county could add pickleball to its planned center.
“We still have 15, 16 acres to do something great on that land,” he said. “It’s a blessing in disguise. I think the intention is to give the city the opportunity to participate.”
If the site meets specifications, the county could move forward at the newly identified site, Commissioner Anthony Jones, who also serves on the Recreation Committee, said.
The county has about $1.7 million in special-purpose local-option sales tax funds earmarked for building a tennis center.
