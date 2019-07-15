ALBANY — The Dougherty County Commission approved in a 5-to-1 vote Monday a request from Marty Adams, the manager of Blue Springs Plantation, to close portions of county-owned and maintained Wildfair and Blue Springs roads.
The vote, in which District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines was the sole dissenter, followed a public hearing in which citizens were able to speak on the matter and Adams offered written statements from other citizens as well as a police report to support the proposal.
The concern from citizens involved cemeteries in that area, specifically whether the closure — impacting one mile of the roads — would hamper their ability to visit loved ones who are buried there.
Adams gave assurance that there would still be ways of visiting gravesites after the closure takes affect, but it will impact other areas of access.
“We are not trying to keep anyone out of the graveyard,” he said.
Gaines questioned the purpose of closing the secluded road, to which Adams cited privacy concerns. The police report he handed to commissioners involved a case in which an individual came onto the property while a group of six, including Adams, was hunting nearby and shot off a firearm.
“Why is my need (for privacy) different from yours?” Gaines said. Adams replied by saying, “It isn’t.”
The commissioner went on to ask if there was another way for the plantation to get the privacy it was seeking, to which Adams said there was not.
“We have $150,000 of fence already, and people will always be coming onto the land,” he said.
Chairman Chris Cohilas stepped into the discussion by making the point that it is not a road that is routinely accessed, and a closure would not impact public resources.
“There is a very limited use, and it does not prevent access to the graveyard,” he said. “The county maintains that road and it is quite expensive to maintain; it doesn’t have (a significant public purpose) and we have a private citizen who is willing to provide protection.”
Gaines added the closure would get in the way of people taking their traditional Sunday nature drives, and Adams replied that it could cut off the view of the plantation’s “big house.”
Adams confirmed District 4 Commissioner Russell Gray’s understanding that this would mean operational costs for the road would be taken off of the county, and District 2 Commissioner Victor Edwards echoed the sentiment of the majority of commissioners.
In his remarks, Edwards said a plantation setting is different from a residential area, and that the plantation has helped maintained the gravesites — including some funeral preparation.
“I think they have been good neighbors, and we are talking about one aspect of the road,” he said.
District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones was absent from the meeting.