ALBANY — While discussing potential action items for a regular meeting next week, Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee told the Dougherty County Commission Monday what it would take to bring Sunday alcohol sales to the county.
Lee explained to the commission during its work session that there are two possible things the board could opt to put on a referendum: the allowance of package store sales of malt wine and distilled spirits on Sunday and allowance of Sunday sales at restaurants beginning at 11 a.m.
Passage of a resolution, which would need to be enacted in the next few weeks, would go to the Board of Elections for the measure to be put on a ballot in November. The city of Albany has similar measures on the table, so the county following suit means those living in the city limits would have four things show up on their ballots.
"In the unincorporated (part of Dougherty County), there are only two you are calling for," Lee said. "The timing of this will be within two or three weeks that we need to do this."
Discussion came up on the issue of Sunday sales in the county previously, at which time many liquor store owners said they did not want it. Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said he has gotten a number of complaints from citizens on the issue.
"Now they have changed their minds because all these folks are driving to Sasser on Sundays to buy beer," Cohilas said.
District 4 Commissioner Russell Gray noted that being open seven days a week costs more in overhead, while store employees would not get a day off, which he said likely led to some of the early opposition.
"The law doesn't say you have to stay open," Cohilas responded. "The law just says you can."
The commission also discussed:
— A recommendation to accept a proposal to replace and install a HVAC system for the county-owned building located at 1705 W. Oakridge Drive, the Albany Humane Society facility, in the amount of $155,113 to the U.S. General Service Administration contract holder, Johnson Controls;
— A recommendation to approve the retainage payment to Ceres Environmental Services in the amount of $166,209.42 for services rendered for debris removal and disposal. Funding will be paid from the Special Services District Fund;
— A recommendation to approve proposed T-SPLOST project priorities and a timeline;
— A recommendation to approve proposed county parks improvements;
— A recommendation to approve the annual agreement with Turner Job Corps Center and Dougherty County outlining the assistance of the Dougherty County Police Department in performing law enforcement duties.
The meeting also allowed for the first of three public hearings regarding a proposed tax increase. Another hearing was held Monday evening, and another is set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 5.
The proposed tax increase of .59 percent for the countywide digest and .13 percent for the Special Services District is actually a tax revenue increase rather than an actual tax increase, but Georgia law requires it be advertised as a tax increase. The millage rates remain the same as last year, with the countywide millage rate at 15.569 and the Special Services District millage rate at 9.1730.
District 1 Commissioner Lamar Hudgins vented his frustration about the law.
"It is unfair that we have to call it a tax increase," he said. "It's not a tax increase. It's an increase in tax revenue."
Real estate agent Burton Newcomb, the sole individual to address the commission about the matter during the morning public hearing, spoke out against it.
The commission's mid-year retreat is scheduled for Aug. 10 at the Candy Room, located at 125 Pine Ave.
District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson was not present during Monday's work session.