Dougherty Commissioner Anthony Jones named to national county government committee

ALBANY — Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones recently was named to the Membership Standing Committee of the National Association of Counties.
“I am honored to get the call from the National President of NACo selecting me to serve,” said Jones, who represents District 6. “I am committed to service and plan to put my best foot forward.”
Jones also serves on the Board of Directors for the Dougherty County Library and is an executive board member of the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission Board. He is a certified member of the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia and is a member of numerous organizations throughout the state.
Jones, a native of Alabama and a Tuskeegee University graduate, has lived in Dougherty County for 34 years. He was elected in 2014.
He is retired from the University of Georgia’s Dougherty County Extension Service office, where he served as youth development coordinator and county coordinator for 24 years.
The National Association of Counties is a county government advocacy organization that serves 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees.
Founded in 1935, it works to unite county officials to advocate their priorities in federal policy-making, promote exemplary policies and practices, nurture leadership skills and expand networks of knowledge. Its services are designed to optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings and enhance the public's understanding of county government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.