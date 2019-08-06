ALBANY — District 6 Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones gave his fellow commissioners on Monday a presentation on “opportunity zones,” information Jones gathered during the recent National Association of Counties’ annual conference and business meeting in Las Vegas.
The presentation was inspired by one given at the conference by Larry Jackson II, program advisor to the assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“I always feel the need to attend national meetings,” Jones said.
Opportunity zones are defined as economically-distressed communities where new investments may be eligible for preferential tax treatment. Every state or territory can designate up to 25 percent of its eligible census tracts as opportunity zones.
There must also be an individual poverty rate of at least 20 percent and a median family income greater than 80 percent of the area median.
Within 180 days, investor capital is filtered into a Qualified Opportunity Fund. From there, it goes to opportunity zone business properties, stock and partnership interests.
The primary incentives are temporary deferral, partial exclusion and permanent exclusion of taxes. Stakeholders at the HUD field office level may include government, investors, businesses, fund managers, developers, nonprofits and philanthropic communities — for which the field office acts as a liaison, community resource and a place to facilitate discussions and offer technical assistance.
On the national level, HUD has an influence over strategic goals, training and capacity needs, regulatory reform and policy incentives.
There are 13 federal agencies that are a part of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council. The council’s strategic goals are economic development, entrepreneurship, safe neighborhoods, education, work force development, and measurement and analysis.
HUD is able to support opportunity zones by supporting assets within a zone and helping to bring in funding within a business property in order to promote affordable housing and economic development within distressed communities.
Attracting opportunity zone investment potentially means providing incentives, promoting viable markets, demonstrating sound investments and providing supportable resources such as job training, affordable housing, infrastructure, public services, public facilities and office space.
In turn, highlighting assets to attract opportunity zone businesses may mean better accessibility to housing, schools, jobs, roads, infrastructure, retail, grocery stores, airports, rail systems, day cares, homeless resources, supply chain infrastructure, medical facilities, faith-based services, public transportation, public safety services, recreational services, utility services and banking.
“This opportunity zone thing has gotten right under our nose,” Jones said. “This thing is not going away. This is here to stay. We have to catch up, folks. Some are ahead of us.”
Jones said that he invited Jackson, who has visited about two dozen cities, to come to Albany to share his message. He said Jackson expressed interest in the idea and suggested a visit in September or October.
The commissioner said there have been some cases in which even lottery dollars have been intercepted to help fund opportunity zone projects. County Attorney Spencer Lee was asked about the legalities of the concept.
“There is a lot a work that needs to be done, but we can look into it,” Lee said.