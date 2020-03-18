ALBANY -- District 6 Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones is hosting regular conference calls to update constituents on the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Constituents may contact Jones by calling him on his cellphone at (229) 344-8770 for information on the time of the call and how to access the conference call line. The next call is at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
The most recent call, held Tuesday, involved around 25 District 6 constituents.
Art museum closed to public, events canceled
ALBANY -- As of Wednesday, the Albany Museum of Art will be closed to the public until further notice as local, state and federal officials work to minimize the adverse health impact of COVID-19.
“This response is in line with the growing trend among American Alliance of Museums-accredited museums across the nation, and with our cultural partners here in southwest Georgia,” AMA Executive Director Andrew James Wulf said. “Museums and cultural sites across the region have closed, from Columbus to Albany, and further afield.”
The closure will be for an indefinite period as officials work to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“Given the fluidity and uncertainty of the current crisis, we cannot determine the duration of the closure at this time,” Wulf said. “As indicated by the CDC, this situation could get worse before it gets better. As such, we shall continue to monitor the situation daily to assess when a recommendation to re-open should be made.”
As a result of the decision, all programming and events through the end of April have been postponed or canceled, including the annual Spring Family Day co-hosted by the city of Albany Recreation & Parks Department, Spring Break Staycation Art Camp, Teen Art Kickback, and art workshops.
As decisions are made for events scheduled in May or later, they will be posted on the AMA website and its social media accounts. They also will be posted at www.albanymuseum.com/coronavirus.
During this period, museum staff will report to the museum as needed.
Southwest Georgia Coin Club's annual show canceled
ALBANY -- The Southwest Georgia Coin Club's planned weekend coin show has been canceled, officials with the club said.
No information was immediately available if the annual show would be rescheduled.
Hospice of Tiftarea cancels Camp Reflections
TIFTON -- Due to concerns of the possible spread of COVID-19, Hospice of Tiftarea has decided to cancel its spring Camp Reflections event, which was originally scheduled for March 28. Additionally, the HFA webinar "Intimacy & Sexuality During Illness & Loss" livestream at Hospice of Tiftarea, which was originally scheduled for March 26, has been rescheduled for Sept. 24. Those interested in attending the rescheduled livestream can register online under the calendar of events at www.tiftregional.com or by calling (229) 353-6330.
Driver Services suspends all road testing
ATLANTA -- Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and security of its customers and team members, the state Department of Driver Services is following the recommendation of public health authorities regarding social distancing.
DDS has suspended all road testing, non-commercial and commercial, until further notice. Additionally, some DDS Customer Service Centers have closed due to work force shortages.
Visit the department's online services via its website, www.dds.georgia.gov, or download its mobile app, DDS 2 GO, to handle most licensing needs.
