ALBANY -- Local government often can be a source of controversy and dispute between clashing personalities, but over the years the Dougherty County Commissioner has conducted business in a rather unexciting fashion.
For the last 28 years, Commissioner Lamar Hudgins has been part of that body as it, for the most part, deliberated quietly.
Hudgins, who represents District 1 and this year will serve as vice chairman, gives his opinion and votes his conscience, but is laid-back in his approach. At the end of the day, the majority’s opinion -- and votes -- carry the issue, he said.
Oddly enough, the low-key Hudgins’ entry into politics came after listening to a speech by incendiary former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich.
“It was at a prayer breakfast at a District Republican Party convention in Macon,” said Hudgins, who works at LRA Contractors and operated his own design business for 37 years. “Newt Gingrich was at the time the only Republican congressman from Georgia.
“He just asked everybody if you would make a pledge to support somebody you know who is in office. And then he said if it is getting to where you think there should be a change, will you run? That got me to thinking a lot.”
Hudgins was moved to run for a state Senate seat, in which he finished fourth among six candidates. Then, in 1988, when City Commissioner Carlton Bulloch decided not to seek re-election, Hudgins entered the race and won a two-year term as a Republican.
After winning a second term, he resigned to run for mayor in 1991.
That was before the “Yellow-dog Democrat” voting pattern that existed, particularly in local races, was cracked and Hudgins’ candidacy as a Republican against Democrat Paul Keenan may have seemed quixotic.
“I had a lot of people encouraging me to run, and I did,” he said. “I got 46 percent of the vote as a Repuclican.”
At the encouragement of then-Dougherty County Sheriff Jamil Saba, Hudgins sought an open County Commission seat. When incumbent John Brunson decided not to seek re-election, Hudgins entered and won the seat in 1992.
Counting his time as Albany's Ward V commissioner and with the county, he is now the longest-serving elected official in local government.
Hudgins said the county’s success over the years has a lot to do with hiring and keeping qualified employees. During his long tenure, there have been only two directors of the Public Works Department, three county administrators and four county police chiefs. That stability, he said, has helped keep the county on an even keel.
“You get a citizen complaint, and you call the police chief or public works,” Hudgins said. “Next thing, you get a phone call from the citizen saying you have such polite people. It’s really rewarding. Longevity is one of the bywords for Dougherty County. We hire good people.”
During his time in office, Hudgins has learned that he is only one person and his job is to represent the residents of his district.
“I used to stew on votes,” he said. “I thought one day, 'I’m responsible for my vote.' Everybody has their own opinion and they vote that way, which is as it should be.
“We’ve got a good commission. We don’t all vote the same, for sure, but that’s called democracy. We get along. We really do have mutual respect for each other, and that means a lot.”
Hudgins has served on the Finance Committee during his time on the commission and remembers one occasion when colleagues George Brown and Connie Meier were in favor of a spending item he opposed.
“It seemed like they had already agreed on (it) and knew I wasn’t going to be in favor,” he said. “I made my argument, and it was 2 to 1 out of committee. Down in the parking lot Conniee walked up and kissed me on the cheek and said: ‘I love you.’ That’s the only time that ever happened. She was a sweet lady. She passed away a few years ago.”
During his time in office, Hudgins said, there have been improvements in the county. Unfortunately, a lot of those have come from recovery efforts following natural disasters.
“I’ve been through five disasters,” he said. “The flood in ‘94, the flood in ‘98. Then we had the two tornado events three weeks apart, then Hurricane Michael.
“Our folks, the employees, always rose to the challenge and did a remarkable job in all of them.”
Hudgins’ constituents seem to be satisfied with his service, as he’s never faced an opponent as an incumbent, either with the city or county governments. He said he will make an announcement in the spring, prior to qualifying, on whether he will seek another term.
“I’ve never taken it for granted,” he said. “I’ve never taken it for granted that they elected me to represent them.”
