ALBANY -- After a run of nearly 30 years, Dougherty County Commissioner Lamar Hudgins will end his career in local government at the end of 2020.
Hugins announced to fellow commissioners on Friday at a retreat in Macon that he will not seek re-election for an eighth term in District 1.
“It’s time,” Hudgins said during a Friday telephone interview. “I wanted to put it out to give people time to consider running if they want to run.”
Hudgins, who won a vacant seat on the Albany City Commission in 1988 and was first elected to the County Commission in 1992, is chairman of the county's Finance Committee and is the commission vice chairman for 2020.
During his tenure he has focused largely on budget issues.
He ran for mayor of Albany in 1991, receiving 46 percent of the vote as a Republican, and hasn’t had opposition since his election to his current position.
Hudgins, who works at LRA Contractors and operated his own design business for 37 years, was inspired to seek elected office after hearing former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich speak at a Republican event in Macon.
He finished fourth in a contest for a state Senate seat before his successful run for the Albany City Commission.
“I always felt like I would know when it was time not to run again, and I feel real good about it,” Hudgins said. “It’s just something I’ve been praying about, my wife and I both, and it just felt like it’s the right time to not run again.”
District 5 Commissioner Anthony Jones said he tried to convince Hudgins to sign on for two more years, but Hudgins had decided to "hang it up."
"Lamar is the longest-serving county commissioner," Jones said. "He's a friend. He's a walking encyclopedia on county government."
Hudgins may most be missed for his work with county finances.
"He will squeeze a dollar until it hollers," Jones said. "He's very conservative. He watches every dollar of county money to make sure it is spent wisely. He is a man of integrity and character. If he tells you something, you can believe him. I just wish him and his family the best."
Hudgins said he wanted to make the announcement prior to qualifying in Mach to give potential candidates the opportunity to make their decisions.
“It’s been a wonderful experience, really good,” he said of his time in government.
