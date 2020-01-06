ALBANY — Initial funding for a $1.46 million renovation project at Radium Springs was approved on Monday during the first Dougherty County Commission meeting of the new year.
Commissioners unanimously approved funding totaling $474,234 for Phase I of the planned three-stage project. The money approved is for a trailhead at the former golf course whose trail eventually will extend to downtown Albany.
Artesian Contracting of Albany will perform the work, which includes the trailhead.
“Time is of the essence for this,” Assistant County Administrator Scott Addison told commissioners. “Because we are receiving a $200,000 grant, we need to show progress.”
The overall plan, presented to commissioners in November 2019, includes a beach and volleyball area that would be in use for probably a limited number of weekends each year. It also includes the trailhead, for which the state contributed the $200,000 in grant funds.
Other items include a public library and community center/emergency/recreation area in Putney.
Other items in the plan, of which there are 25 in all, include gravel base and asphalt parking at a total estimated cost of $327,000, limestone block walls at $96,000, a pavilion renovation, repairing a concrete deck and construction of a wooden deck.
An audience member who spoke during the meeting encouraged commissioners to preserve the old water tank located in the Radium Springs area.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
♦ Approved the reappointment of Dougherty County Police Chief Kenneth Johnson. The extension runs through Jan. 4, 2021. Daniels replaced Jackie Battle as chief upon her retirement in June 2019;
♦ Reappointed County Administrator Michael McCoy through Jan. 4, 2021;
♦ Recognized Commissioner Lamar Hudgins as vice chair for 2020.