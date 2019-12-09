ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Commission is considering a comprehensive study by a company that will review job descriptions, perform a pay comparison with other government entities and make recommendations on implementing any proposed changes.
The matter of pay isn’t just one of employee satisfaction and keeping qualified workers, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said during a Monday commission meeting.
When it comes to county employees, public safety and the courts are areas where high turnover could be putting residents in jeopardy, he said. The county frequently trains law enforcement officers who move to other jurisdictions for better pay, and frequently losing prosecutors resultts in less efficient operation of the criminal justice system.
“I’m beyond frustrated at seeing the turnover I’m seeing over at the courthouse and in law enforcement,” Cohilas said. “If you don’t have (experienced) prosecutors, people are walking out scott free.
“It impacts lives. It impacts crime rates. I do know turnover is a very big deal. I talk to people in law enforcement and the court system. They change positions in the DA’s office more often than most people change their pants.”
On Monday commissioners discussed the proposal from Whit Perrin Wright Consulting that breaks the study into three parts: $8,000 for the work on job descriptions and recommendations on changes, $16,000 for a compensation review and comparative analysis and $6,000 to develop cost estimates and recommendations on implementation.
“I recognize our job descriptions and pay scale are probably 35 years old,” Cohilas said.
Because of the lack of growth in the county’s tax digest due to lack of an increase in property values, a revamping of the pay scale would likely mean an increase in property taxes, Commissioner Lamar Hudgins said.
“I’m not advocating for a property tax increase,” Cohilas said. “I’m asking for a conversation.”
Without the information commissioners are working in the dark and possibly making the situation worse, Commissioner Gloria Gaines said.
No vote was taken on the study during the work session.
In other business Monday, Tommy Gregors, Chehaw executive director, made a presentation on proposed changes to the Chehaw Park Authority.
Currently, the Chehaw Park Authority comprises nine members: one Albany City Commission member, seven members appointed by city commissioners and one member appointed by Friends of Chehaw.
Under the restructuring, one member each would be appointed by Friends of Chehaw, the Dougherty County Commission and the Lee County Commission. The other four of the seven would consist of the Albany city manager and three appointments made by city commissioners.
The local legislation under which the park operates expires in December 2020. That means the park needs to have new legislation passed when the Georgia General Assembly meets in early 2019.