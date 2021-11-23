ALBANY -- With the announced end of Spencer Lee’s tenure as Dougherty County’s attorney a little more than a month away, several County Commission members articulated this week what they’re looking for to replace the man who has provided legal guidance for more than four decades.
In a letter to commissioners sent in June, Lee announced his intention to end his service on Jan. 3. The Albany attorney started practicing law in 1971 and has been the county’s attorney since 1979. The county had announced a retirement ceremony for Lee for Dec. 2, but on Monday announced the event had been postponed.
Commissioners Victor Edwards and Russell Gray said during interviews this week that they are looking for an attorney who has a local presence in the community, as opposed to an out-of-town attorney, and who is well-versed in the types of issues county governments may face.
“I kind of want to stay local, somebody that understands the direction of the county and has an investment in the county,” Edwards said.
That knowledge would include racial issues, he said.
“A lot of people act like that doesn’t matter, but it does,” Edwards said. “I’d like somebody knowledgeable of county government and who has a lot of knowledge of our county and understands the dynamics of our county based on ethnicity.”
Other traits Edwards said he would look for include a passion for the county and a sincere desire to be a public servant.
Replacing Lee will not be easy, because in addition to county attorney, he has served as a county historian through the years due to the experience he gained, Gray said. A new county attorney also will need to be someone well-versed in state law and its intersection with the county.
“I’d hope we could find someone who can pick up Spencer’s torch and carry it … someone who will help guide us through these issues and really put it into context like Spencer’s always done,” Gray said.
In addition to a local presence and knowledge of local issues and processes, the ideal candidate for Gray would be someone who intends to be involved with the county over a long period of time.
“Spencer’s always been able to put things out there in a way everybody can understand, and there didn’t seem to be any biased or opinionated feedback that he gives us,” Gray said. “Just this ability to realize what was done in the past and what the outcome was.
“He’s been a great guidepost for our decisions, and we will miss that.”
