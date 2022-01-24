Several residents of a Holly Drive neighborhood gather outside the meeting room on Monday after the Dougherty County Commission rejected a rezoning request that would have allowed a borrow pit at the intersection of Moultrie Road and Holly Drive.
ALBANY — Residents’ pleas on a zoning request that would have put a dirt borrow pit in their neighborhood were heard on Monday as the Dougherty County Commission voted to deny the measure.
The commission voted 5-2 against granting rezoning of 12.2 acres at the intersection of Holly Drive and Moultrie Road, with Commissioners Russell Gray and Ed Newsome voting in favor of the request.
The borrow pit would have been used to provide dirt for Oxford Construction Co. for work on an 8-mile section of the Georgia Highway 133 widening project. Applicant Claude Wilson Geer III had requested rezoning the 12.2 acres, part of a 20.57-acre tract, from C-3c commercial use to M-2 heavy industrial district.
“I think it was appropriate,” James Hill, who spoke in opposition to the rezoning during a public hearing, said after the meeting. “I think there is a better, more appropriate location. We are not opposed to four-laning the highway, we are just opposed to this in the neighborhood.”
Hill told commissioners that the borrow pit would add to traffic congestion in the area and that traffic at Moultrie Road and U.S. Highway 19 at their intersections with Holly Drive has led to a number of accidents over the years.
“Moultrie Road is already among the busiest thoroughfares in Albany and Dougherty County,” he said.
Holly Drive resident Eliabeth Lovett said that the pit would become a pond that would be a detriment. Already there are two ponds in the neighborhood, one of which is maintained by a resident and another one that is not maintained at all.
“Property values (are) a concern,” she said.
Geer waived an opportunity to speak during the hearing.
