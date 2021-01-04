ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Commission on Monday approved zoning requests allowing a drive-in theater and a barbecue and convenience store business but denied a third request that would have allowed for an event center near in the Radium Springs area.
Commissioners unanimously voted down the request to rezone the adjoining properties at 222, 224 and 226 The Circle from R-1 for single-family residential use to a C-8 designation that would allow use as a commercial recreation district.
The applicant, Albert Powell Jr., planned to use the middle property for the development of the center, which would be used for such purposes as weddings and baby showers, said Petrina Powell, who spoke on behalf of the proposal. The two adjoining properties would provide a buffer between the event center site and nearby residents, she said.
The Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission recommended approval of the application, although the commission’s staff said they did not recommend it.
The property, owned by Albert Powell, consists of 3.98 acres over the three properties.
Two residents from the area spoke in opposition to the rezoning at the location. Michael High said the area already has to cope with the noise of engines from the U.S. 19 Dragway, and an event center could potentially bring late-night parties with drinking to the area.
High and Bobby Moore, both long-time residents, also referred to the neighborhood wanting to return to normalcy after severe weather events, including two floods and a devastating tornado, that have struck the area over the last quarter-century.
“The event center will bring change, and it remains to be seen whether it will be good change or bad change,” High said. “What will the event center bring, and the other things, the alcoholic beverages? Will that be allowed? I’m opposed to it.”
While he said he likes the concept, Commissioner Clinton Johnson said the location does not fit in with the county’s future plans for the area as a residential neighborhood and the nearby Radium Springs trail and park as a nature area.
The nearby U.S. Highway 19 corridor and surrounding area is planned for development and presents a better location for commercial development, Johnson said.
“I don’t want anyone to doubt the commitment of the commission to small business,” Johnson said.
A second rezoning request, at 1107 Antioch Road, drew one nearby resident who opposed the plan. The barbecue cooking could produce smoke that could be harmful to herself and others in the area with breathing issues, Karen Casey said.
“There is a concern with a barbecue place being there; it could be a smoke issue,” she said during a teleconference call instigated by Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas after she sent him a request to speak. “When you have smoke in the air continually, it would prevent people from using their own property.”
The commission has devoted a significant investment in improving the Putney area, said Casey, who added that the business could impact the quiet residential atmosphere.
“A convenience store and barbecue pit across the road doesn’t really fit in,” she said.
Commissioners unanimously granted the request to rezone the 3.187 acres from C-7 mixed-use planning district to C-2 general mixed-use business district. That approval came with the stipulation the location cannot be used for motor vehicle-related services, including sales, maintenance or body shop, or for a bar or nightclub.
In the other case, commissioners unanimously agreed to grant a special approval for 6.63 acres at 1729 Liberty Expressway SE to allow for a drive-in movie theater on the site. The property, owned by Buford Jenkins, is zoned as a commercial C-3 district and is adjacent to the race track property.
Dragway owner Bobby Childs spoke in favor of the approval, but gave a warning -- the Friday- and Saturday-night movies will have to compete with the roaring of racing engines nearby.
“I do want to remind them we are a dragway, and we do generate a lot of noise,” he said.
Childs said he would cooperate by allowing the theater operator to use his entrance off Williamsburg Road and save the developer the expense of installing a deceleration lane that would be required for an entrance on Highway 19.
The theater will use a radio broadcast allowing viewers to listen to the sound on car stereo systems rather than outdoor speakers.
In other business, Dougherty County Probate Court Judge Leisa Blount swore in new District 1 Commissioner Ed Newsome, who is replacing the retired Lamar Hudgins, and incumbent District 3's Johnson.
Incumbent District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines, who attended the meeting virtually, was to be sworn in later in the day.
