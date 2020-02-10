ALBANY -- A week after the city of Albany dealt with the purchase of firetrucks to replace aging units, the same issue came before members of the Dougherty County Commission on Monday.
The Albany City Commission ultimately voted, in a split 4-3 vote, to buy three new pumper trucks after some two hours of discussion that spanned three separate meetings. For their Dougherty County counterparts, no vote was taken during the Monday work session.
The county last purchased four trucks in around 2003 using special-purpose local-option sales tax funds.
Albany Fire Department Chief Cedric Scott said that his initial request was for the county to purchase four trucks, but because of a price increase, the request is being pared down to three. The department provides fire protection in the city and unincorporated Dougherty County.
The item presented on Monday’s agenda was for one equipped 2020 Arrow XT side-mount pumper truck at a cost of $713,688.
Commissioners could vote on the request at their next meeting.
A total of $1.2 million had been budgeted, Scott said. The fire department initially got prices on the trucks in 2016, and there have been increases since that time.
“We were hoping to buy four (trucks)," he said.
Commissioner Russell Gray asked Scott to comment on how the trucks are focused on “needs versus want-to-haves.”
The trucks contain a number of features that make them both more effective and safer for firefighters, the chief responded. Features that protect firefighters include storage of gear on the exterior so that they do not have bring the equipment into the cab after it is exposed to harmful burning materials.
The trucks also have better exterior lighting to make them more visible to motorists and brighter floodlights for fire scenes, as well as airbags and other safety features.
For fighting fires, the trucks are equipped with chemical foam on board that can combat gasoline and ethanol blazes.
“There are a number of upgrades that are safety enhancements, that will lead to our firefighters being safer, a number of enhancements that I believe will allow our firefighters to continue to do a good job,” he said. “The items that have been identified are ones I think are very necessary.”
If three trucks are approved, it will leave about $530,000 unspent from the amount budgeted. Scott said the department might request spending about $400,000 on the county’s first tanker truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.