ALBANY – Radium Springs has occupied a special place in Albany’s history, but natural disasters, including floods in 1994 and 1998 and more recent wind events, have tarnished the area.
On Monday, Dougherty County commissioners heard details of a plan to put some of the shine back on the jewel, including a beach and volleyball area and a zipline project.
A trailhead with restrooms, for which the county has received $200,000 in grant funding, are included in the plans. Other long-term goals include a public library and community center/emergency shelter in Putney.
The state’s ownership of much of the property at the old Radium Springs Casino site will limit commercial possibilities, such as charging for beach access and swimming, commissioners were told. The flow of water out of the mouth of the spring has also altered over the years and during extreme dry weather is substantially diminished.
These times of low water mean year-around swimming is not feasible, but could be an occasional experience on certain weekends of the year.
However, the site still offers a lot, from gardens to scenic sights and as a launching area for kayaks and canoes.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas referred to an ongoing water issue that involves Georgia and Florida locked in a legal battle over the use of water from the Flint River basin and the underground Floridan aquifer that serves as a water source and has significant interplay with the river itself.
“We have a very unique resource to showcase,” Commissioner Russell Gray said. “(It) shows the ethical and moral dimension that the chairman has mentioned with the water wars. You can learn about the environment by learning why it doesn’t flow like it used to in black and white pictures.”
That story can include “why it’s so vital to protect the natural resources we have here,” Gray said. “This is one of Georgia’s Seven Natural Wonders. This is really not ‘our’ spring. It can be a very vital and vibrant area.”
At one time after the state purchased the land, the county had the opportunity to lease or purchase the property, County Attorney Spencer Lee said. But commissioners at the time were not in favor of the deal. The state Department of Natural Resources owns 80 acres, and the county owns 9 in the area.
The plan presented to commissioners has three stages with a total estimated cost of $1.46 million. It includes a pavilion restroom facility at an estimated cost of $262,000 – the most expensive item in the master plan. Other items, of which there are 25 in all, include gravel base and asphalt parking at a total estimated cost of $327,000, limestone block walls at $96,000, a pavilion renovation, repairing a concrete deck and construction of a wooden deck.
Company representative Ron Huffman said his initial experience working with the site was when he came in after the 1998 flood to draft a management plan.
Even though swimming would be limited to certain times of the year, “I thought the spring could have world-class gardens,” Huffman said. “There’s educational (uses). You can come to the gardens and have festivals and food trucks.
“I love Radium Springs because everybody’s so passionate about it. Everybody has a story about it.”
Commissioners could vote to approve some or all of the three stages of work included in the plan at the board's Nov. 4 meeting.