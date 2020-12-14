ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Commission got a preview of upcoming zoning cases on Monday, including a drive-in movie proposal and event center that raised some questions.
Commissioners did not vote on the zoning requests, which will be the focus of Jan. 4 public hearings, during the work session.
A proposed event center near the county’s Radium Springs park development was opposed by staff but approved 5-1 by the Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission. The rejection by staff was based on its conflict with the county’s future land-use plan and Radium Springs rezoning plan, Planning Manager Mary Teter said.
The property is located in a residential neighborhood and includes three residential lots, Teter said. The request is to rezone 222, 224 and 226 The Circle from an R1 residential district to a C8 commercial recreation district use.
Paving the additional parking area could lead to additional runoff in an area already prone to flooding, Commissioner Rusell Gray suggested.
“As much investment as our commission and community have in 'the area,' I think we would be very remiss to alter plans,” he said. “We want the right business in the right location, and it makes everybody happy.
“Frankly it presents some alarm to what it becomes.”
The owner has properties buffering the proposed site and is acquiring another to the north, said Paul Forgey, the director of planning and development for the city and county.
“The Planning Commission felt like it was insulated,” he said of the vote to approve over the objection of staff.
Commissioner Victor Edwards said that if the rezoning request is granted, the county could place restrictions to protect the neighborhood, which is in relatively close proximity to his residence.
“If it went through rezoning, I would recommend looking closely at design,” Forgey said.
Another proposed rezoning request would allow for a drive-in theater on a 6.63-acre site at 1729 U.S. Highway 19 near the U.S. 19 Dragway race track. The project would require the installation of a deceleration lane on the stretch of highway that has a speed limit of 65 miles per hour, which would be the responsibility of the applicant, Commissioner Clinton Johnson said.
“I think this is a novel idea with the social distancing going on,” Gray said. “I think it’s a cool idea.”
The sound for movies would be provided by radio signals to the cars instead of having a sound system, commissioners were told.
Gray expressed concerns about moviegoers making U-turns at busy intersections in the area.
