ALBANY -- Dougherty County Commission members who frequently field complaints about speeding cars and semis are examining whether technology could help put the brakes on drivers racing through county neighborhoods.
Commissioners on Monday heard from a company that provides equipment that can catch drivers speeding through school zones and other locations and that snaps shots of drivers who pass buses stopped to load or unload students.
The equipment would come at no cost to the county, as the company receives a flat fee of $25 in every court case in which a driver is fined, Orlando Torres, director of account management for Verra Mobility, told commissioners during the work session.
The company’s customers include New York City and Cobb County, Georgia, he said.
The technology can be used under Georgia law to issue noncriminal citations for certain traffic violations, including speeding in school zones, Torres said during a lengthy presentation peppered with questions from commission members. The company manages the systems it has installed, including storing the images and video, and handles requests for records from law enforcement and the public.
The presentation was requested in an effort to examine whether the equipment could potentially slow down speeding drivers, Commissioner Victor Edwards said during an interview following the meeting.
“I’m looking at it from a safety standpoint,” he said. “We’re still having a lot of complaints, from the Lily Pond (Road) area, from the Radium Springs area, tractor trailers that are coming on county roads that have ‘No Tractor Trailer’ signs. I’m really interested in this from a safety standpoint.”
Commissioner Anthony Jones said he was impressed with what he heard during the presentation. He said he would like to learn more about how the equipment might work and perhaps hear from representatives from other governments in locations where it has been used.
“I think it’s something we can use in the unincorporated area, especially (for) speeding,” he said. “We get a lot of complaints about speeding on certain roads. I know certain areas in District 6 we can use this so we can get some folks to slow down.”
Torres also pitched the technology as a way to reduce crime. It can monitor the tags of cars, keeping track of vehicles traveling in the area where a crime occurs or there is ongoing criminal activity.
Such technology could be useful in combating gang activity, Dougherty County Police Chief Kenneth Johnson said after the meeting. That could include keeping tabs on cars whose drivers frequent a location where illegal drugs are being sold.
“That would be a good tool for the drug unit,” he said.
In other business, commissioners heard a report on proposed improvements at a railroad crossing on Eight Mile Road. The impacted railroad company will hire contractors to perform the rehabilitation of the crossing, Assistant County Administrator Scott Addision told commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.