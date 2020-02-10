ALBANY -- With complaints mounting about blighted properties, the Dougherty County Commission is looking at methods that will make it easier to enforce nuisance codes and speed up the process of having property owners clean up.
Commissioner Anthony Jones first brought up the issue earlier this year, mentioning a location in his District 6 where he said a “shade tree mechanic” has a large number of cars parked.
The full commission took up the issue during a Monday work session, during which a number of ideas were presented and discussed.
“I’m getting a lot of complaints in my district about that,” Jones said. “It brings people’s property values down when you have somebody with a shade tree (operation) next door.”
The ordinance is not actively enforced in unincorporated Dougherty County, but action is taken when a complaint is made, County Attorney Spencer Lee told commissioners.
“We don’t patrol the entire unincorporated county (area),” he said. “You could instruct Code Enforcement to go out and make cases in every one you see -- if we have the personnel. The issue is we don’t have the personnel.”
Commissioners instructed Lee to research ways to make the process of taking cases to court quicker and make the county’s ordinance have “more teeth” to deal with nuisance property owners. The county also will work with community organizations such as neighborhood watch groups to encourage more reporting of nuisances such as properties where the owner is keeping large numbers of cars.
Lee said that similar efforts with neighborhood watch groups have been attempted in the past, but that people have been reluctant to report neighbors.
“I don’t mind you working on your cars,” Jones said “If you’ve got 20 or 30 cars, you have got a junkyard in your yard.”
Residents can make anonymous complaints by calling 311, said Robert Carter, chief Code Enforcement officer for Albany and Dougherty County.
“We will respond to anonymous calls the same that we do to any others,” Carter said.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas suggested producing a video that could be placed on social media. The video would educate people on what types of activities are a violation of code and also instruct the public on how to report violations.
Commissioners also asked Carter to make a presentation on the issue to them in the future and to give a proposal during budget discussions about the amount of funding his office would need to be more proactive in enforcing code ordinances.
