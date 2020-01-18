ATLANTA — Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler Sr. has been named to the Georgia Coroner’s Training Council by the state’s Board of Public Safety.
The council is made up of an elite board of only five carefully-selected coroners appointed by the Board of Public Safety. The council has the duty of deciding on new training for Georgia’s coroners. In addition, the council has the authority to de-certify coroners who fail to meet the mandatory training requirements and the power to report to the Secretary of State coroners who fail to fulfill their duties or violate laws.
The appointment is a historical honor for Fowler. He is the first Dougherty County coroner to be selected for the council. In fact, this is the first time in more than 10 years that any new member has been appointed to the council.
“I was so honored to receive the call and the appointment to this council,” Fowler said. “I realize that the greatest attribute of a leader is the willingness and ability to serve. As long as I live, I will continue to serve. By being placed on the Georgia Coroner’s Training Council, I cannot only serve but I can bring all of my experience, education, and expertise to the council to better serve Georgia and help enhance my fellow coroners in Georgia.”
Coroner Fowler brings a vast amount of experience that officials say will be an asset to the Georgia Coroner’s Training Council. In his second term as the Dougherty County coroner, he is a Mortuary Science graduate of Gupton-Jones College in Atlanta. He is a Certified Funeral Service Practitioner and has been a licensed embalmer and licensed funeral director for 33 years.
Fowler retired from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, after serving 17 years as a Death Investigation Specialist. He also served on the Georgia Composite Medical Board, and he is currently on the Board of Aspire (Albany Area Community Service Board). He served 18 years on the Georgia State Board of Funeral Service.
Fowler’s various leadership roles include being the former president and vice chairman of the Georgia Funeral Service Practitioners Association and the past president of the Council of Economic Development. Fowler is also a member of the Academy of Graduate Embalmers and the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.
On a national level, since 1994 Fowler has been a member of the National Disaster Medical System’s Disaster Mortuary Team and has worked in many morgue operations of mass fatalities, including 23 national and international natural disasters. These include the Albany floods, Hurricane Michael as it devastated the southwest Georgia community, hurricanes such as Rita and Katrina, hurricanes Maria and Irma in Puerto Rico, the tsunami in Asia, and the devastating earthquake that hit Haiti. He also worked the 9/11 World Trade Center tragedy at Ground Zero and has responded to numerous plane crashes.
Fowler called the appointment “an honor for me and for Dougherty County, having one of our own to represent and serve on the state level.”
