ALBANY -- The number of COVID-19 deaths in Dougherty County reached 127 on Wednesday, as hospitalizations continued to drop at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The latest death figures increased by two from Tuesday, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported that, as of Wednesday afternoon, there had been 1,306 deaths in the state, with Dougherty County’s number of deaths second only to Fulton County, which had a total of 130 deaths.
On Wednesday, 64 coronavirus-positive patients were being treated in Albany, down from 67 the previous day, and 16 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, which had 16 patients hospitalized on Tuesday.
During the two months of the crisis, 85 deaths have been recorded at Phoebe in Albany and 24 in Americus. A total of 266 Phoebe patients have recovered.
Fowler’s numbers include Dougherty County residents who died at the hospital in Albany, as well as hospital facilities in other cities, at home or in a nursing home.
Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner marked the beginning of National Nurses Week on Wednesday, citing the work of those professionals during the battle with the virus.
“I could not be more proud of our nursing staff and our entire Phoebe Family and how they have come together during this public health crisis,” Steiner said. “I encourage everyone to take a moment this week to do something to thank the nurses across our state and throughout the country who provide compassionate, quality health care.”
