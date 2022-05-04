ALBANY -- Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is seeking sponsors and donations to help with his annual "Swim for Life" campaign, which provides swim lessons for underprivileged young people in the community.
Started by Fowler in 2016, Swim for Life gave free swim lessons to an average of 280 children each of the past six years, except for the past two COVID-impacted summers.
"I began the Swim for Life campaign in 2016, aiming to provide for swimming lessons and swimwear for underprivileged youths here Albany," Fowler said. "As coroner, I saw too many drowning deaths throughout the years that could have been prevented had the children known how to swim. I learned that the parents simply could not afford to provide the lessons to their children.
"Although the lessons are only $20, this small amount can still be taxing to an already financially-stricken family. Additionally, it was brought to my attention that children are not allowed to swim if they do not have on proper swim attire. This presented another barrier for the children in need of lessons."
Fowler decided to address the problem.
"I formed a project called Swim for Life to provide funds to grant the children in the area free swimming lessons," the coroner said. "I began soliciting funds from local businesses, concerned citizens like myself, and fellow politicians. Prior to COVID-19, we sponsored an average of 280 children with swimming lessons and all necessary swim gear each year. I am glad to say that since the inception of this program, there have been zero water-related deaths here in our great city.
"I want us to continue on this successful path. However, due to the number of children needing lessons exceeding the available funds in past years, we were forced to turn several children away. This year, I would like to provide lessons and swimwear to all that desire to participate."
Fowler is asking for donations that may be sent to Dougherty County Coroner, Swim for Life, P.O. Box 5332, Albany, Ga. 31706. Donations also are being accepted through Cash App: $MLF1243 (put “Swim for Life” in the subject/for line).
For additional information about Swim for Life, contact Fowler at (229) 302-3757, (229) 302-3757 or online at mfowler@dougherty.ga.us.
