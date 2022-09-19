Fatal Wednesday shooting in Albany remains under investigation

Michael Fowler

 File Photo

ALBANY -- Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler will be the guest speaker Wednesday at an ASU Rams in Action Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk.

The walk will be conducted at the ASU East Campus Square starting at 6 p.m.

